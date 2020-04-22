Lumberton baseball’s Jordan Smith commits to Brunswick CC

April 21, 2020
By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Smith

LUMBERTON — Jordan Smith remembers the environment and the feel around the Brunswick Community College baseball program when he went and watched his older cousin Johnathan Corbett play there from 2011 to 2013.

The atmosphere of college baseball coupled with the feel of the beach being just a few miles away were fond memories of Smith, and next season the Lumberton product will get his chance to play at the next level at the same program after committing to Brunswick Community College over the weekend.

“This is a good feeling because I didn’t know if I would get a chance to show what I got to college coaches because of the coronavirus,” Smith said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity that Coach (Robbie) Allen has gave me and I’m thankful for God, family and coaches that have gotten me to this point in my baseball career.”

Smith and Lumberton baseball coach Jeff McLamb said Brunswick was interested in the versatility and athleticism that Smith brings to the diamond.

“He’s a real go-getter and was one of those seniors that does everything we ask of him,” McLamb said. “He’s one of the most versatile players we had because he could play anywhere in the infield and this year was going to throw a few innings on the mound for us. He also was one of our leading hitters and he batted well for us and we are expecting big things from him.”

Smith was the starting shortstop for the Pirates last season and started there in the lone game the Pirates had this season before it was put on hold. Smith drove in a run and had two hits in four at-bats in the game against Hoke County. Last season, he hit .206 with four RBIs and had a .889 fielding percentage.

Smith said he is open to playing wherever the coaching staff sees fit.

“I went to one camp there in December and they said they would come out this season and look at me, but they never got a chance to see me perform in a game,” Smith said. “They liked my athleticism and how I can play more than one position. They also like that I throw right and hit left and I could fill what they are looking for.”

Smith’s different style of playing the field throwing with his right hand and hitting the opposite comes from when he first picked up a bat in T-ball. He said hitting left-handed just stuck with him.

Having picked up the offer from Brunswick despite just seeing Smith go through drills and workouts speaks to his work ethic, according to McLamb.

“He has done everything to be better and he set this goal of playing at the next level,” McLamb said.

Brunswick Community College started this season 11-3 before the coronavirus ended the year prematurely. The Dolphins went 40-11 last season.

Lumberton senior takes versatility to next level

Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

