Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill commits to UNCP

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
LUMBERTON — Jordan McNeill, the all-time leading scorer at Lumberton High School and the 2020 Robeson County and Sandhills Athletic Conference boys basketball Player of the Year, announced his commitment to continue his playing career in college at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke via Twitter on Wednesday.

McNeill picked up offers from Wake Tech, Fayetteville Tech, Pitt Community College, Catawba and UNCP in recent weeks and received an offer from Georgia Southwestern last offseason. Barton, Gardner-Webb, UNC Asheville and Queens were also showing heavy interest late in the year.

McNeill netted more than 2,000 points during his career where he was named all-conference and all-county every season for the Pirates.

With McNeill as a senior leader, the Lumberton boys basketball team advanced to its first state title game berth. Whether or not the Pirates get the chance to play North Mecklenburg for the NCHSAA 4A state basketball title still remains up in the air. To get to that point, Lumberton won three road games against the Nos. 1, 4 and 8 seeds in the 4A East Region and then defeated Pinecrest in early March at Fayetteville State in the 4A East Regional final, which was also a first appearance for the program.

He joins a UNCP program that comes off its third Peach Belt Conference regular-season championship in the last four seasons. The Braves have qualified for the NCAA Tournament the last four seasons as well.

Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

