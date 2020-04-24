NCHSAA cancels springs sports for remainder of the school year; basketball championship decision on hold

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor

CHAPEL HILL — With Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that there will be no in-person learning at North Carolina public schools the rest of the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association canceled the rest of the spring sports season and the basketball championships on Friday.

“In keeping with Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement today that the public schools of North Carolina will be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has canceled all remaining winter championships and spring sports,” the email from the association read in part.

In terms of the basketball championships, which Lumberton’s boys basketball team was set to play in the 4A boys title against North Mecklenburg, the NCHSAA board of directors will meet next week to decide if the 16 teams left to play for their championships will be named co-champions or no champions will be awarded.

“We had maintained hope for a conclusion to our state basketball championships and a modified spring sports season to help return a sense of normalcy to our communities,” said Que Tucker, NCHSAA commissioner.

“Today’s decision is difficult for the NCHSAA board of directors and staff. We empathize with the thousands of student-athletes, especially graduating seniors, coaching staffs, officials and family members affected by this decision.”

Springs sports had been put on hold on March 13.

“This decision reflects a commitment to keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor and his team, along with the Department of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education,” Tucker said.

Along with the basketball championships being discussed by the board of directors next week, policies for summer activities, as well as addressing academic eligibility concerns for Fall 2020 will be presented to the board.

Basketball championship decision comes next week

Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

