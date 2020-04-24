NCHSAA cancels springs sports for remainder of the school year; basketball championship decision on hold

LUMBERTON — Jeff Taylor remembers the last phone call he had with his older brother Charlie Taylor about three weeks ago.

Jeff, worn down from the travel and toll of drag racing at the national level, told Charlie that he was contemplating hanging up his helmet. Jeff sits currently two national race event wins short of earning National Hot Rod Association Legend status, but Charlie once again was looking out for his younger brother.

“So I’m two away and I’m still capable of doing it. I’ve won two races in the past three years in a row,” Jeff said. “He told me, ‘You can’t do that.’ And I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Me and you have put our whole life into this and if there’s anything I want, it’s to see you win 50 races.’”

Charlie passed away last Saturday at the age of 69, and Jeff undoubtedly can answer his own question now on whether or not to step away from drag racing, a sport that has consumed the Taylor family from Lumberton.

“So I will not quit until I do it. I’ve got a new goal now. I’ve got to do it for him and I will. I promise you I will,” Jeff said. “I told my wife the only reason I don’t do it now is because they shut racing down completely. That’s one of the last things he wanted me to do so I’m going to go do it.”

Charlie and Jeff Taylor have basically put their whole life into racing, Jeff said he went to his first drag race at 3 months old while his mother Martha Taylor raced. And their fortune on the drag strip has shown.

The Taylors came onto the national scene in the 1980s, and did so in historic fashion in 1981. That season the Taylors became the first brothers to win national events on the same day at the Cajun Nationals in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The brothers would go on to complete that feat four times that year. Charlie competed with the Super Stocks, while Jeff raced in the Stock Division.

“It put us on the map. We never had the money to travel and do the stuff. In the winter of 1980, a guy named Harry Huntsberry from Maryland wanted us to build him a car and Charlie to drive it,” Jeff said. “We did and at the same time a guy from Jacksonville, North Carolina named Jimmy Morton had seen us on the local level. Both of those guys had the money to go and that’s what got us on the big stage where we could showcase our talents in a lot of people.

Both went on to win the world championship for their division in 1981, which was the first year the association used points to determine the winner.

“It was just a lot of firsts,” Jeff said. “We were the first ones to win the championship together as brothers. We were the first to do it on the points system. We were the first to win a national event together.”

The breakthrough nationally for Charlie came after 15 years of racing at the local and regional levels when Charlie jumped into the drivers seat after Martha retired from racing in 1965.

Charlie retired from racing in 1993 after several seasons of part-time racing with five national event titles. He was selected for the NHRA Southeast Division Hall of Fame in 2001.

The Taylor brothers built Taylor Enterprise together from the ground up on East Fifth Street in Lumberton. Jeff said he still carries the lessons he learned in that shop with him today in his own shop in Sellersburg, Indiana.

“Our work ethic was extremely high. We didn’t have any money; everything we had we made ourselves. That’s why we became so successful and popular. Not only did we do it for ourselves, but also for other people because we done a lot with very little money,” Jeff said. “We made everything and those are the times I remember to just make something that’s nothing and turn it into something you can go out and win a race with. Those are the things that I still use today.

“The work ethics he taught me, I don’t know nothing else. I’m still the same way today.”

Jeff remembers the selfless side of Charlie who would be there to provide insight when other race teams had problems with their cars. Charlie would never shy away from giving them answers, but never asked for much in return.

Another trait Jeff remembers is Charlie’s intelligence. At the time of his graduation, Charlie had record high grades from Pembroke State University, and he used his smarts countless times in the shop to make the most of what they had.

“He was probably one of the smartest people I’ve met in my lifetime,” Jeff said.

When Charlie was 27 years old and Jeff was 17, their father Buddy passed away. Jeff said after that Charlie was always looking out for his little brother and treated him like a son more than a brother.

In 1984 when Taylor Enterprises had grown and they could only afford for one car to race, Charlie looked out for Jeff as he quit racing full-time.

“I was like his little boy so he wanted me to do it. He hung up his helmet so I could race because we both couldn’t afford to do it,” Jeff said.

Now, Jeff will continue to use those lessons taught by Charlie in the car in hopes to be a NHRA Legend; all that thanks to his personal legend who he learned it all from.

“He was good,”Jeff said. “That’s why I’m good, because he taught me how to be.”

Thomas Pope | Courtesy Photo Jeff Taylor is shown helping his older brother Charlie prior to a race at Cumberland International Dragway on a Friday night in the late 1970s. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_SecondaryTaylorracing.jpg Thomas Pope | Courtesy Photo Jeff Taylor is shown helping his older brother Charlie prior to a race at Cumberland International Dragway on a Friday night in the late 1970s. Courtesy photo Brothers Charlie, left, and Jeff Taylor celebrate a win in 1981 in Indianapolis. Lumberton’s Taylor brothers left their mark drag racing nationally in the 1980s. Last weekend, Charlie Taylor passed away at the age of 69. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_MainTaylors.jpg Courtesy photo Brothers Charlie, left, and Jeff Taylor celebrate a win in 1981 in Indianapolis. Lumberton’s Taylor brothers left their mark drag racing nationally in the 1980s. Last weekend, Charlie Taylor passed away at the age of 69.

Brother recounts life of Charlie Taylor

Jonathan Bym Sports editor