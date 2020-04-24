UNCP adds six to women’s hoops squad

April 24, 2020 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball head coach John Haskins announced six additions to his 2020-21 roster on Friday as five high school seniors will continue their academic and athletic careers at UNC Pembroke, while one will continue her collegiate career in Pembroke after playing her freshman campaign at Western Carolina.

South Carolina native Kelci Adams, from Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina joins in-state products Kelly Luck from Jacksonville High School, Ja-el Miller from Central Cabarrus High School, Malia Porter from Hertiage High School and Hannah Russell from Western Alamance in comprising a much-heralded freshman class for the Braves. Gabby Smith will trek to southeastern North Carolina after playing her first collegiate season (2018-19) in Cullowhee.

“We are very excited about this incoming class,” Haskins said. “We feel like we have added quality players at all five positions. This class gives us ball-handling, shooting and inside presence. In addition to being outstanding basketball players, they are also excellent students and young ladies.”

Adams was named all-state after posting 21.0 points, 3.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game during her senior campaign. She also was a three-time all-region selection.

A sharpshooter for the 3A East Regional runners-up, Luck finished her career ranked third in the state in made 3-pointers. She averaged 17.5 points, 1.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game during her senior year and connected on 81 percent her free throw attempts and finished with 89 made 3-pointers.

Miller brings a pass-first mentality in the backcourt after logging 500 assists in her career. She averaged 14.9 points, 6.1 assists, 2.7 steals, and 3.3 rebounds per game during her senior season.

The lone freshman post the Braves signed, Russell averaged 12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game in her final prep season.

With the Catamounts as a freshman, Smith played in 28 games and logged 19 starts. Smith also scored in double figures five times, including a career-best 21 points against New Jersey Institute of Technology and logged first career double-double in that game by ripping down 11 rebounds. She averaged 5.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while also totaling 13 blocks that season.

