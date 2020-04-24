St. Pauls football’s rising seniors catching attention on recruiting trail

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo St. Pauls receiver Will Ford goes up for a catch against Red Springs on Friday in the final game of the regular season. Ford has received four scholarship offers from colleges this spring. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo St. Pauls receiver Will Ford goes up for a catch against Red Springs on Friday in the final game of the regular season. Ford has received four scholarship offers from colleges this spring. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo St. Pauls’ Waltay Jackson (5) moves upfield behind the block of Jadakyss Glover-Graham. Jackson has received two scholarship offer in the last month. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo St. Pauls’ Waltay Jackson (5) moves upfield behind the block of Jadakyss Glover-Graham. Jackson has received two scholarship offer in the last month. The Robesonian file photo St. Pauls defensive lineman Ethan Roberts turns the corner during a pass-rushing session at West Carolina University’s recruitment camp last summer. Roberts is one of four juniors for the Bulldogs that are already receiving college attention. The Robesonian file photo St. Pauls defensive lineman Ethan Roberts turns the corner during a pass-rushing session at West Carolina University’s recruitment camp last summer. Roberts is one of four juniors for the Bulldogs that are already receiving college attention.

ST. PAULS — The football recruiting hotbed of the county, and much of the region for that matter, has become St. Pauls in recent weeks.

In the weeks following the stoppage of sports, four St. Pauls juniors Will Ford, Waltay Jackson, Ethan Roberts and Enrique Lopez-Ray have received scholarship offers from NCAA Division I and Division II programs.

As of Friday, the four players carry nine total offers, with eight coming in the last month.

“They remind me of my 2004 class where we had a lot of guys that went to play in college. I’m really excited about these kids because the sky is the limit,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “I haven’t had a class with this many offers this early.”

While there has been no face-to-face contact with the coaching staffs recruiting them, Setzer said stops at college camps last summer and social media has helped the players’ recruitment.

“I think it’s a good thing that some of these guys performed earlier at camps. A lot of the coaches already had eyes on them. But I think that we would have a lot more offers if we had been out to camps,” Setzer said. “I also think that social media has helped us out. Social media has helped small towns like St. Pauls get more notoriety.”

With four offers already and several Football Bowl Subdivision schools keeping touch, Ford has four offers, three of which are from Division I schools in Austin Peay,Western Carolina and Missouri State. Division-II Lenoir-Rhyne has also extended an offer.

Setzer credits Ford’s maturation and growth throughout the season for his college attention.

“I think maybe the last three or four games that Will took a step up,” Setzer said. “His play was just so much better, but the last three or four games he started to be the guy.”

Standing at 6-foot-4 with athleticism and speed to match the height, Ford can play at multiple positions on both sides of the ball. That’s what colleges like about him, according to Setzer.

“When you take 6-4 and all the explosiveness that he has, it’s just a good formula for a really good athlete. Will is one of those guys with his size he can play several different things offensively and defensively,” Setzer said. “He’s a hybrid kind of guy, but when you have one of those kinds of guys, it means he doesn’t have size. He’s a guy with size and can fit in their molds.”

Setzer said the hard work that Jackson put in during the season bled through onto the field in 2019, and he has received offers from Lenoir-Rhyne and Division-I Eastern Illinois in the last few weeks.

“Everybody is really excited about his special teams play and his ability to make big plays. I feel like Waltay is our hardest working kid and that translates to film. Everybody that’s recruiting him talks about how hard he plays the entire game.”

Jackson not only was a threat for the offense as a 6-foot-2 receiver, but he also was a vital threat on defense, returning an interception more than 100 yards for a touchdown this season. Both receivers also showed their blocking ability, and had to in order for senior running back Marqueise Coleman to post the season he did this past fall.

After tallying 100 tackles last season, Roberts showed he had a firm understanding of the physical and mental aspects of being a defensive lineman. Before the start of this past season, Division-II Fort Valley State extended an offer and Eastern Illinois has recently offered the skilled lineman.

“He’s a man amongst boys. He’s got a D1 offer, but I think he would benefit more from going to more camps,” Setzer said. “There’s a lot of guys that have reached out saying they want to see him in camp.”

Roberts led the team with 20 tackles for loss last season and is one of the top returners on the defensive side of the ball in the county.

“He is so explosive, he’s an excitable player, he’s headstrong and confident about his play. He really understands angles,” Setzer said. “There are a lot of guys that are liking him right now and I wouldn’t be surprised in the next week or two to see more from him. He’s another one that people are salivating over because that d-line position is a special position to try and find those kind of kids.”

Lopez-Ray is a late-bloomer, according to Setzer, but the veteran coach likes the upside that he brings to the defensive line. Kentucky Wesleyan is the first school to offer the 6-foot-3, 240 pounder, who has a 6-foot-8 wingspan.

“He can play outside, he can play inside depending on what kind of weight they want to put on him because he’s got a big frame. He is really young but he has some of the highest potential,” Setzer said. “So much is about size and how you are able to move. He has size and can move and he started to understand angles last year and is becoming hard to block.”

Last season, he totaled 62 tackles.

Setzer has defensive coordinator Dominque Bridges overseeing the recruitment for the team with the help of offensive coordinator Eric Murphy. And both, he said, have created an understanding of how to get exposure for the players.

“Recruiting is a full-time thing with us now,” Setzer said. “Our coaches have responsibilities now with recruiting, just like they do with game plans. I think our formula seems to be working.”

Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

