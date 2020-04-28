Lumberton native David Strother transfers from UNCP and heads to Old Dominion

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — David Strother, a Lumberton native and three-year starter with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team, has announced he is transferring and will use his final season of eligibility at Old Dominion University.

Strother announced on his Facebook late Monday afternoon he would be leaving UNCP and would play his graduate season elsewhere. He then posted on Tuesday he had signed to play at Old Dominion.

“The reason I chose to attend ODU is because of the family environment,” Strother said in the release from Old Dominion. “With this opportunity, I know I will be able to succeed on and off the court. What excites me the most is ODU’s winning tradition and the opportunity to help the team win.”

Strother exits Pembroke after appearing in 94 games, making 89 total starts, and totaling 1,046 points over his three years with the program. This past season, Strother helped lead the Braves to a 24-6 record and posted 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, a team-high 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Strother also was one of four Braves who shot better than 40 percent from 3-point range last season.

Outside of being one of several local products that thrived for the Braves during the last three seasons, where he claimed two Peach Belt Conference regular-season titles and a PBC tournament title as a freshman, Strother hit one of the biggest shots in program history with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to defeat Francis Marion in the first round of the NCAA tournament in 2018.

Old Dominion is coming off a 13-19 season in 2019-2020 and made the NCAA tournament after winning the Conference USA tournament title in 2019.

“His maturity, experience and skill set will translate very well into Conference USA,” ODU coach Jeff Jones said.

