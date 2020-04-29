Cut short: UNCP spring sports teams see possible success end prematurely

UNCP Athletics Katy Flax was one of the leaders on the course for the UNCP golf team. The golfers were out in a tournament in California when the season was cut prematurely. UNCP Athletics Katy Flax was one of the leaders on the course for the UNCP golf team. The golfers were out in a tournament in California when the season was cut prematurely. UNCP Athletics Malerie Leviner pitches in a game this season. The senior threw a perfect game in the final game of the season against Fayetteville State. UNCP Athletics Malerie Leviner pitches in a game this season. The senior threw a perfect game in the final game of the season against Fayetteville State. UNCP Athletics Senior Ethan Baucom swings on a pitch against Chowan this season. Baucom was well on his way to be a Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year candidate once again this season as he was among some of Division II’s top power hitters. UNCP Athletics Senior Ethan Baucom swings on a pitch against Chowan this season. Baucom was well on his way to be a Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year candidate once again this season as he was among some of Division II’s top power hitters.

PEMBROKE — When the COVID-19 virus scare hit the sports world, it hit quickly for college athletics.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke had teams and individuals at or en route to winter championships, and the precautions laid out by the NCAA ended the spring sports season as well for five UNCP programs.

The NCAA has since approved spring sport student-athletes to be able to apply for an extra year of eligibility and lift the scholarship restrictions for those teams to accommodate larger than normal rosters, but what can’t be replaced is the lost season these teams had.

Baseball

The UNCP baseball team was hitting its stride when the season came to a close, winning its 11th straight game on the Tuesday before the season was put on hold later that week.

After starting the season 18-5 and 10-2 in the Peach Belt Conference, the Braves were sitting in second place in the league standings, and had a big home series against Georgia College coming up before the season washed away. The last game of the season was a 4-1 road triumph over No. 22 Wingate.

UNCP was more productive at the plate in 2020, compared to the 2019 season. The team as a whole averaged two more runs a game, and its combined batting average was 27 points higher in 2020.

Nationally, the Braves led all of Division II in runs scored and the 10.8 scoring average per game was second in the country. The power was there at the plate for the Braves, who were tied for third in the nation in home runs.

Leading that power surge was reigning Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year Ethan Baucom with nine homers, which was tied for third nationally. He also finish the year with 37 RBIs, which was second in Division II. Five Braves hit more than three homers this season, led by Baucom, but the emergence of Alex Simpson was a pleasant sight for the Braves in 2020.

Baucom was one of six UNCP hitters that sported a .300 batting average or better, led by River Ryan with a .422 average.

Ryan led the Braves on the mound with four saves as well. His appearances on the mound brought pro scouts out to the ballpark with radar guns, and he will wait to see if he hears from any professional teams over the summer. Ryan, St. Pauls native J.J. Oxendine and Brandon Winstead each pitched 10 or more innings and kept a sub-1.00 ERA.

Oxendine didn’t surrender an earned run, and had a 3-0 record after earning the win against Wingate.

Women’s golf

The UNCP women’s golf team was the furthest from home when the news hit of the season coming to a close as the Braves were in the midst of the second of two tournaments in California when the season was called, but the team still finished out its round.

Four tournaments into the spring season and the Braves were gradually working their way up the leaderboard every time out. After a 14th-place finish in February at the Lady Moc Classic and then a 10th-place finish at the Barton-hosted Battle at Hilton Head, UNCP finished ninth at the Fujikura Invitational in Vista, California before taking third in Palm Desert, California at the Augustana Spring Fling.

The trip to South Carolina for the second tournament of the spring season produced the best performance to par the Braves had as the team was 44 over.

Parker Melting became one of the more consistent golfer for the Braves late in the year with a tie for sixth finish at the Augustana Spring Fling, a tie for 27th finish at the Fujikura Invitational and a tie for 20th finish at Hilton Head.

Seniors Katy Flax and Casey Burrough closed out the season strong with Flax posting a tie for 11th at Hilton Head and a tie for 43rd at Lady Moc Classic, both of which were the best on the team. Burrough finished in a tie for 20th at Hilton Head.

Because of the virus, the Sunoco Campbell Oil Classic that UNCP was set to host in mid-March was canceled.

Softball

The softball team won nine of the last 10 games to end the season and had a major series at No. 6 Young Harris coming up the following weekend to start Peach Belt Conference play. Coach Brittany Bennett became the program’s winningest coach early in the season and had the Braves sporting a 13-9 record as the non-conference schedule slowed down.

The Braves saw improvements at the plate and in the circle this season. The team’s batting average increased and six batters hit .300 or better, which was two more than the 2019 team had.

Whiteville native Malerie Leviner saw an improvement in the circle, posting a 2.28 ERA, down from 3.30 a year ago, and was on track to top her strikeout count from a year ago with 82 strikeouts in 11 appearances. In the last game before the season ended, Leviner posted the program’s first individual perfect game in a 5-0 win over Fayetteville State.

Leviner teamed up with Breezy Yelton last year for a combined 5-inning perfect game in a win against Elizabeth City State.

Track and field

One event is all the men’s and women’s track and field teams have to show for the outdoor season. The Braves hosted the Braves Track Classic on March 6 with 12 teams coming for the event and the Braves won the team title on both the men’s and women’s sides.

At the event, UNCP combined for 14 first-place finishes and 79 personal bests were set in the event.

Men’s first-place finishes included Dominic Foy in the 400-meter hurdles, Bradley Thompson in the High Jump, Brandon Boyles in the Shot Put, Joshua Chepkesir in the 1,500-meter run, Jathan DeBerry in the 110-meter hurdles, Mat Maier in the 800-meter run and Ean Ormsby in the 5,000-meter run.

On the women’s side, Erman Jepleting took top honors in both the 1,500-meter run as well as the 5,000-meter run. Other first-place finishes included Dy’Air McCormick in the 100-meter dash, Jacques Tucker in the 400-meter hurdles, Kelsi Sheldon in the Shot Put, Breze Ervin in the Long Jump, Crysten Jordan in the High Jump and Alayna Richardson in the Pole Vault.

Chepkesir was an NCAA indoor track and field national qualifier.

Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

