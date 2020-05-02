St. Pauls’ Glover-Graham commits to Fayetteville Tech

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
ST. PAULS — Jadakyss Glover-Graham was a three-sport athlete in previous years at St. Pauls High School, but as a senior, he took a year away from basketball to develop on the baseball diamond.

“He stepped away from playing basketball and playing with that group of friends on his own and has done that to work on his own and that says a lot about his character,” St. Pauls baseball coach Matt Hunt said.

Glover-Graham used that time off to develop his game and this week it paid off when the St. Pauls senior committed to play baseball at Fayetteville Technical Community College.

“This means a lot to me knowing I was good enough to make it because I had a lot of people in my ear telling me I wouldn’t make it, but I had a lot more people around me pushing me and helping me push my limits,” Glover-Graham said. “I felt like I knew I could play at the next level.”

As a reliable arm and an outfielder for the Bulldogs over the last few years, Glover-Graham saw his velocity increase within the last year, but that is just a step to where he wants his game to go.

“My work ethic has really been pushing me. I went to a camp this year and I was hitting 85 (miles per hour) there and Coach Hunt said to me that I need to, ‘keep working,’” Glover-Graham said. “My teammates have been pushing me and they have helped me to hit my goal which is 90.”

The growth this year is just a small part of the growth that Hunt has seen from the senior over his career.

“He is the most improved player I’ve coached since I’ve been at St. Pauls,” Hunt said. “He was a good two-way player for us and he has the potential at Fayetteville Tech to do the same thing.

“He was probably going to pitch in every game he played in this season either as starter or a closer.”

Going to high school less than 30 minutes away from Fayetteville Tech, Glover-Graham has more than one reason to feel at home.

“I like everything about there. I’ve got former teammates to talk to and be around with and to talk to them about a lot of things,” Glover-Graham said. “It’s a local place and I’m going to keep going with my career from there.”

Glover-Graham sees this next step to Fayetteville Tech as a stepping stone for much larger goals in his career.

“My goal is to get my name out there and transfer out to a four-year college. After that, I want to get drafted, that’s my goal,” he said.

“I know I’m not done from here, but I’ve got to keep working. I can’t stop because I committed to Fayetteville Tech. I’ve got to keep going.”

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

