Lumberton changes raffle setup

By: Jonathan Bym - Sports editor

LUMBERTON — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to get a steak dinner and to help donate money for Lumberton High School athletics like in the past still have that option this year.

Lumberton athletics has hosted an annual reverse raffle and steak dinner in person at the high school in the past, but this year has been forced to take a different approach.

“It goes along with the new normal that everybody is talking about, trying new ways to do things and keep things going in this time,” Lumberton athletic director Mackie Register said.

“About a month ago we started talking about it, and about two weeks ago we decided this is how we have got to do it.”

The raffle is still on, with the winner receiving $5,000, second place receiving $2,000, and third place receiving $1,000, but the drawing will be held via Facebook live on the Lumberton Pirates Athletics page starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We will just set up the raffle the same way we normally do it, except there will be six people in there working with it,” Register said. “Of course we will have a couple accountants in there to make sure everything is on the up and up.”

With only 300 spots available, there are still tickets left to be sold for the event. Anyone wishing to purchase a ticket at $100 apiece can contact Register at 910-740-3393, booster club president Bruce Mullis at 910-734-5068 or treasurer Tamara Kemp at 910-827-2219.

Even with the unusual circumstances, Register said that there hasn’t been a drop off in interest.

“We are around the pace where we have been in the past,” Register said. “There’s a lot of people that haven’t backed off with helping us, and we have got some new ones that have stepped up. We are trying to make sure they understand this is for our kids and is a big benefit for our athletic programs. A lot of people are willing to help us out.”

And about the steak dinner part of the fundraiser, a drive-through line will be set up at the school from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for those that purchased a ticket to claim their dinner.

This event usually is one of the biggest money-raising events Lumberton has for its athletics, and given the current climate with sports in the future uncertain, the need is greater.

“We need that revenue,” Register said. “If fall sports does go on, we need that revenue to get fall sports started up.”

The $100 ticket pays for two steak dinners, plus one entry into the reverse raffle.

Annual fundraiser moved virtually due to virus

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

