Fairmont honors baseball and softball seniors by painting their numbers on the fields

May 12, 2020 robesonian Sports 0

FAIRMONT — In the time since the baseball season was put on hold and ultimately canceled, Fairmont coach Sandy Thorndyke the rest of the coaching staff has went out to the baseball field every week to cut the grass and has sent a picture to the team’s group chat.

Last week, that picture looked different with the batter’s box, bases, first- and third-base lines put down and the four jersey numbers of the team’s seniors circled around the home plate area to honor those players that lost their final season of high school baseball.

“It was a little exciting getting the field ready because anytime you get the field ready to play, you get some excitement going,” Thorndyke said. “Then when we started painting the numbers, it was a little bit sad for them because they didn’t get a chance to play their last year.”

Along with the baseball field being prepped in game-ready shape, the adjacent softball field featured the five seniors’ jersey numbers in shallow center field, just past the infield dirt.

“The seniors had a hard time and we wanted to know we appreciated them for all they have done the past four years,” softball coach Donnie Carter said. “I just tried to give them something to look at and a positive note because they were really disappointed.”

On the baseball field, Michael Richardson’s No. 12, Mason Thomas’ No. 5, Juwan Scott’s No. 17 and Jamearos McLeod’s No. 20 were painted using the number stencils for the football field. Richardson was a three-year starter for Fairmont since transferring in, while Scott and Thomas were four-year players in the program. McLeod was a newcomer from South Robeson.

“They all replied back, ‘Thank you, coach.’ First of all, there were really surprised to see we took the time to do that,” Thorndyke said. “We just did what we could to show that our seniors are special.”

On the softball field, Haliya Williamson’s No. 1, Ashton Turner’s No. 2, Kerosen Riveira’s No. 3, Kaitlyn Hunt’s No. 14 and Effie Oxendine’s No. 20 were painted down by Carter during one of his workdays last week on the field to keep the it in good shape.

“Sometimes you have to look beyond right now. When I got here, that field was a mess and I didn’t want it to become a mess again,” Carter said. “I’ve always tried to keep the field up, even in the offseason so it stays playable and safe for the kids.”

In offseasons past, the Fairmont softball field has been overtaken my weeds and knee-high grass, a stark difference than the state the baseball field stays nearly year round. With the watchful eye of Carter, Thorndyke said it improves the complex as a whole.

“The facilities look as good as it has ever looked,” Thorndyke said.

And as for the numbers, Carter wanted to make sure the seniors knew they were still on his mind.

“I did it just because I wanted to let them know we appreciated them and we were thinking about them,” Carter said. “They’ve lost something they really wanted to do and we knew it hurt them a little bit.”

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

Courtesy photo This aerial shot over the softball field at Fairmont High School shows the numbers of the five seniors on the team that lost their senior season.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_DJI_0421.jpgCourtesy photo This aerial shot over the softball field at Fairmont High School shows the numbers of the five seniors on the team that lost their senior season.

Courtesy photo The baseball field at Fairmont High School is freshly cut and painted last week as the coaching staff honored the seniors whose final season was cut short. The numbers around home plate honor the four seniors on the baseball team.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_MainIMG_4892.jpgCourtesy photo The baseball field at Fairmont High School is freshly cut and painted last week as the coaching staff honored the seniors whose final season was cut short. The numbers around home plate honor the four seniors on the baseball team.

Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.