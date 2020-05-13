NCHSAA extends dead period to June 1

CHAPEL HILL — In an email out to its membership, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced that the dead period from the coronavirus will end on June 1.

The current dead period started at midnight on March 13 when all NCHSAA games and practices were postponed. Three weeks ago, the springs season and the basketball championships were canceled.

Whether or not the announcement means teams will be able to participate in workouts in person that day still remains to be seen, and will depend on if any more action that might be taken by Gov. Roy Cooper, local governments and local school districts.

“After consulting with superintendents across the state, it was determined that a set date is necessary and important to help ensure that there is consistency as we move towards what is typically the summer season,” the email read.

The email does state that June 1 is far a from a definitive return for sports to resume workouts if rules to prevent the spread of the virus remain.

“These regulation will neither supersede the governor’s mandates and allowances, nor those of the local school system,” the email said.

The only way campus athletic facilities can be open for workouts is if those facilities are also open to the public.

Unlike most dead periods, the NCHSAA has made an exception during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing coaches to do virtual workouts with their athletes. Typical dead periods prohibit coaches from working with their athletes.

