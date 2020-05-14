Rings and a reunion: Lumberton state champs reunite for the first time since schools closed

LUMBERTON — Thursday morning felt more like a reunion for the Lumberton boy’s basketball team as the team joined together for the first time since school was let out nearly two months ago.

Since the team departed, the Pirates were named North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A boys state co-champions after reaching the 4A state title game with a win in the East Regional final on March 7. Thursday was the first of many times those at the school hope to honor the state co-champs as the team was sized for their rings with a representative from Jostens.

“Some of these guys, I haven’t seen in over a month,” Lumberton boys basketball coach Bryant Edwards said. “Just to see their faces with them coming out here and telling each other hey because they haven’t seen each other. To come back here on campus and gather up for this, it’s a special time.”

The reunion comes after the decision to close schools and cancel sports in an abrupt stop the week of the championship.

“It got a little emotional not having that time to end things with the guys,” Edwards said.

The Pirates were set to play North Mecklenburg in Chapel Hill on March 14 before the NCHSAA postponed the basketball state championships on March 12. The championships, along with the spring sports season was canceled on April 29, meaning that all 16 teams that qualified for the basketball state championships were named co-champions.

When and how the team will be recognized on a much larger and more public scale remains to be seen.

“We are definitely going to do something for the guys once the Governor takes a lot of the restrictions off, probably mid-June, maybe late-June,” Edwards said. “We are going to do some sort of ring ceremony, we are going to have a banquet type of deal, even if it’s just family. We are going to do something special for the guys to bring them back together one final time.”

Along with being sized for their hardware that will come in the next two to three months, the Pirates were gifted commemorative t-shirts and posters to honor the program’s first state title, and the school’s first state title since the girls team won the 2001 state championship.

“Stuff like that will go with them a lot further than rings and stuff like that,” Edwards said.

But Edwards said being one step closer to having that championship ring was a special feeling for the players, coaches and supporting cast.

“They loved it. They’ve never experienced anything like that,” Edwards said. “For me to be their coach and witness their first time experiencing something like that, that’s a good feeling.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian
The Lumberton basketball team gathers outside the high school on Thursday after getting their championship rings sized.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian
Lumberton junior Jadarian Chatman signs a basketball the entire team autographed that will go in the trophy case at the school.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian
Lumberton senior Dwayne Davis, right, has his ring sized by Josten representative Charlie Overby outside of the high school on Thursday. The ring sizing was the team’s first time together since the coronavirus forced schools to close in mid-March.
Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.