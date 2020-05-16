Three Red Springs baseball players commit to play in college in the Greensboro area

May 15, 2020 robesonian Sports 0

RED SPRINGS — Three Red Springs baseball players will be continuing their baseball and academic careers in the Greensboro area in the fall.

Infielders Michael Bowen and Kevin Bryant have signed to play at Greensboro College, while pitcher Chandler McMillan will go to Guilford Technical Community College.

“All three of them, I’m proud because of the season they had taken away from them and they still get a chance to to keep playing,” Red Springs coach Chris Howell said.

After growing up playing baseball together, there’s one thing that stands out about the pair of infielders.

“The chemistry is going to help a lot since me and Michael know each other, it will be easier for us to make simple plays and we will know where each other is at all the time,” Bryant said.

The infield duo had talked about playing together at the next level growing up together, and the decision to do so at Greensboro is a dream come true.

“Me and him have been talking about it for a long time as far as going to school together,” Bowen said. “I’m glad it’s not a school that anybody can go to. It’s a school that you have to have a high GPA to get in.”

While Greensboro is more than two hours away, the change in scenery was a plus for Bryant.

“It’s close to home, but we are still able to get out of Robeson County. And to have a friend that’s playing the sport I’m playing and having someone I know at college it’s a blessing,” Bryant said. “It took hard work and dedication. You have to keep your head straight in school and do a lot of things to get out of Robeson County.”

On top of being an infielder, Bowen said he could see time on the mound at the next level.

“They want me to be a pitcher and an infielder,” he said. “As far as me pitching, I feel like I can help us win games and that’s what I’m trying to do — help the team with whatever I can do.”

After having their senior season cut short due to the coronavirus and getting a handful of games in, the opportunity for Bowen and Bryant in college will be a new experience. Nonetheless, they are ready.

“I’m excited to play,” Bryant said. “I’m ready for it and ready to take the next step to a higher level. I feel like I’m ready for it.”

“It’s something I’ve always dreamed about,” Bowen said. “To have that opportunity, I’m real thankful for it. I want to thank all the coaches and the people that have helped me get here.”

Greensboro College is coming off a 10-8 virus-shortened season. In 2019, the program went 22-19.

The pair of infielders were a part of the experienced core of the Red Devils as Bryant and Bowen went through trial by fire at a young age with the program.

“Those guys were nearly interchangeable,” Howell said. Kevin throws right and bats left, and Michael throws and hits right, and they gave us stability in the middle and that helps out a lot. I pulled them up when they were 10th-graders and they have three years of varsity experience.”

Bryant batted .270 last season with four RBIs. Bowen drove in five RBIs last season. In three appearances last year, Bowen sported a 1.19 ERA.

McMillan was coming off a season he missed a lot of time while working back from an automobile accident.

“He came back in his senior season and it was amazing how much he grew with his velocity and presence on the mound since the 10th grade. He does a lot of things well and as a left-handed pitcher, his pitches are hard to find.”

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

Bryant
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_kevin-bryant.jpgBryant

Bowen
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_IMG_6211.jpgBowen

Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.