Purnell Swett’s Jones, Locklear commit to play basketball in college

May 19, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Sports 0
Jonathan Bym Sports editor
Locklear

Locklear

<p>Jones</p>

Jones

PEMBROKE — Purnell Swett’s Xavier Jones and Jayden Locklear have made their college commitments to play basketball in-state at the next level.

Jones has committed to play at St. Augustine’s University, while Locklear will play at St. Andrews University.

Both players were vital parts of the Rams over the last two seasons that included winning the Robeson County Shootout in 2018.

Jones was the Robeson County Defensive Player of the Year this past season after he averaged 15.6 rebounds per game — 21st in the country according to MaxPreps — including 8.1 per game on the defensive end. On top of his rebounding, Jones scored 23.1 points per game as he averaged a double-double for the second straight year.

“It feels like a dream come true. I’ve been working so hard and now it is starting to pay off. Now I can show what I’m made of,” Jones said. “I had to change my attitude and get focused. It’s all about mindset and what you really want to go for.”

Making the transition to the next level means Jones will see more time on the perimeter for the Falcons.

“He had to develop his shot more this year,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “I think he made 19 or 20 3-pointers and he got better handling the ball around the perimeter. And he still did what we needed to do when he needed him inside.

“I’m excited that he get to play in such a great league like the CIAA. I’m just excited for him to play at the next level.”

Even moving to the perimeter, Jones still plans to bring the same mentality to the next level.

“I’m the heart and soul. I’m like Dennis Rodman. I’ve got to get all the rebounds,” Jones said. “I feel like I can bring a lot of scoring and defense. I know a can bring a lot to the table.”

St. Augustine’s finished 12-18 last season with a 5-12 mark in the CIAA.

“I can see they are in a rebuilding mode so it felt like a perfect place to sign,” he said.

Locklear, one of the best perimeter defenders in the county last season, makes the short trip to Laurinburg for the next step in his career.

“It’s a dream come true. All I’ve ever wanted to do is play at the next level,” Locklear said. “I know the area and it’s like home already.”

Stepping into the starting point guard role, Locklear averaged 5.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Sampson said his defensive ability set him apart from the rest of the team.

“I think if he can continue to work on his ball handling and his shot, he could get to play some right away for them. He definitely got better over his junior and senior year,” Sampson said. “He was the only kid this year that didn’t mind stepping in and taking a charge. And he wasn’t afraid to go out and guard a Jordan McNeill or Bradlee Haskell. He was just a hard worker.”

Locklear said that his defensive mindset was a reason he got the opportunity at the next level, and will continue to use it with the Knights.

“It’s a big part in my game. That’s what has got me to this point where I’m at,” Locklear. “I’m a hustler with a great work ethic. I’m a ballplayer that’s ready to go.”

St. Andrews is coming off a 6-22 campaign in 2019-2020.

“They got straight to the point and they let me know they wanted me,” Locklear said of the recruiting process.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.