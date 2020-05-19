Lumberton softball’s 3 seniors honored with their own senior day

Jonathan Bym Sports editor
Courtesy photo | Ann Sluss Lumberton softball coach Mackie Register awards senior Katelyn Culbreth with the female athlete of the year award during the softball team’s senior night last week. The Pirates honored the three-person senior class that had their season cut short after one game.

Lumberton softball coach Mackie Register awards senior Katelyn Culbreth with the female athlete of the year award during the softball team’s senior night last week. The Pirates honored the three-person senior class that had their season cut short after one game.

<p>Courtesy photo | Ann Sluss</p> <p>Lumberton’s three seniors, from left to right, Mackenzie Strickland, Brianna Brewer and Katelyn Culbreth pose in the pitcher’s circle during their senior night ceremony last week.</p>

Lumberton’s three seniors, from left to right, Mackenzie Strickland, Brianna Brewer and Katelyn Culbreth pose in the pitcher’s circle during their senior night ceremony last week.

LUMBERTON — The senior night ceremony for the Lumberton softball’s trio of seniors had the feel of most senior night celebrations last Thursday.

Balloons floated above family members as the seniors were recognized on the diamond where they were set to play their final season of softball, but the spread of the coronavirus had other plans.

“We wanted to do something for the seniors and we weren’t sure how it would go,” Lumberton softball coach Mackie Register said. “I think it was good because we had the underclassmen there and they lined up out of the way in the grass and the girls were there with their families and they were talking and catching up with each other.”

Lumberton seniors Katelyn Culbreth, Brianna Brewer and Mackenzie Strickland were recognized by the softball coaching staff and were given a chance to wear the maroon and gold softball uniforms one final time.

The trio were set to be starters and leaders for the team that has been on one of the best runs in program history during their time leading up to their senior season.

“That’s the tough part because they were set to be starters this year. It was tough because all three deserved a senior night and it broke my heart that we had to do their senior night the way they did,” Register said.

The field was lined, the players’ numbers were painted on the infield as the loud speakers over the softball field turned on for the first time in over two months to announce names of all three seniors. The moments after the ceremony brought a sense of awkwardness.

“After it all ended, it felt like we should’ve went out to play ball,” Register said. “But the girls stuck around and talked. This was the best send off we could give them.”

The underclassmen also decorated the locker room for the seniors before they got there.

Culbreth was honored as Lumberton High School’s female athlete of the year award following a senior year that included her being a senior leader for the volleyball, basketball and softball teams. The award was voted on by all the coaches at the high school.

For the players being recognized, Register saw the senior night as a chance for closure.

“I got up there and I was about to say something, but I looked over at the girls and I saw them crying and I got choked up a little bit,” Register said. “This gave them one last time to go out there and be with their teammates on that field.

