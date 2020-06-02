Lumberton cheerleading holds virtual tryouts

June 2, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Due to COVID-19, tryouts for the Lumberton High School cheerleading team will be different this year.

For those wanting to tryout to be a part of the team, virtual tryouts will be held in the coming weeks.

To get more information on the tryouts, contact coach Jamie Hughes by email at [email protected] before Friday at 5 p.m.