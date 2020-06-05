St. Pauls’ Evans, Ransom sign to play college hoops

ST. PAULS — Two former St. Pauls girls basketball players will continue their basketball careers in college next year after both said there were doubts whether they would get a chance to.
The 2020 Robeson County Defensive Player of the Year Iyania Evans signed with St. Augustine’s University, and teammate Mackenzie Ransom signed with Fayetteville Technical Community College.
“I’m really happy because last year around this time, I didn’t think I would be able to play basketball in college because I didn’t have any looks,” Evans said. “Now that I’m signed. I’m really happy.”
“At first I didn’t think I would get a chance to play at the college level because of my height,” Ransom said. “I came from a winning program and I got to thank (coach) Michael Moses because he helped me through it all, my parents and St. Pauls High to help me get here.”
Moses said that reaching this goal was a major accomplishment that both players wanted.
“The conversation I had with Mackenzie and Iyania after they signed and when they heard the schools were offering them was just amazing,” he said.
Evans transferred back home to St. Pauls for her senior season after playing the previous three years in the Fayetteville area. She became a force in the post this season for the Bulldogs that had a 27-1 record, including a perfect run through the regular season and two games in the Three Rivers Conference tournament.
She nearly averaged a double-double with 10.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. She also posted nearly a block a game this past season.
“I can bring what I brought to St. Pauls. My energy, my effort and do whatever I can to help the team win,” Evans said. “I had to sacrifice a lot of things. I couldn’t go out with my friends, I had to run, I had to practice when I didn’t want to practice and I had to get up really early when I was really tired.”
St. Augustine’s went 10-19 last season, including a 5-12 record in the CIAA.
“The program is rebuilding so she will be able to go in there and play right away as long as she does what she’s supposed to do,” Moses said. “They are accepting her for her. She’s a leader and she’s vocal and they know what they are getting. I think that Iyania is going to be a three-year all-CIAA player. As long as she’s getting minutes, she’s going to produce.”
Evan said the feel around the program is a familiar one.
“It feels like St. Pauls,” Evans said. “I just had a feeling and I went with my feeling.”
Ransom was a solid role player in the Bulldogs’ second unit this past season, and a steady defender at the point guard position. She averaged 3.3 points per game, and added a rebound and a steal per contest as well.
“It takes a lot of hard work on and off the court and you have to have the right grades,” Ransom said. “You have to keeping working even though there will be people that will tell you that you can’t do it.”
Fayetteville Tech went 9-15 last season.
“I’d like to see me take my skills to the next level,” she said. “I plan to play for two years and work hard so I can play at a four-year school. I’d like to bring my game to Fayetteville Tech and try to win most of our games.”
Moses said that the journey to this point started when he first came on with the program when Ransom was a sophomore.
“Mackenzie works so hard and she loves the game. That was just a goal for her,” Moses said. “Fayetteville Tech is a perfect fit for her. It’s right down the street.”
