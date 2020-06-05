From the Fringe

June 5, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners in this week’s senior shootout with a four-stroke victory over John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke.

Lee Hunt and J.T. Powers won the second flight with Greg Bryant and Grant Dial taking second place. The third flight was won by Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones with Clifton Rich and Rick Baxley taking second. Rogers, Delton Burns Grant Dial and Jimmy Waddell were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout is Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: David Morris 71; Terrance McCallum 72; David Sessions 72; James Cox 72; Mitch Grier 73; Danny Lassiter 73; Jeff Wishart 73; Bob Antone 73; Kevin Davis 73; Brian Davis 74; Brook Gehrke 74; Kirk Hamilton 75; Robert Lawson 75; J.B. Lowry 76; Mike Gandley 76; Tim Moore 76; Barry Leonard 76; Rick Baxley 78; Jasper Jackson 78.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Knocky Thorndyke and Billy Bullock won this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout in a scorecard playoff over Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine. Both teams posted a 66.

The closest to the flag winners were Bullock and Jerry Jolly.

