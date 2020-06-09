William McGirt back on the course in Korn Ferry event at TPC Sawgrass

PEMBROKE — David Leek woke up the morning of May 9 to near perfect conditions for running.

With cool temperatures and the forecast showing that for the remainder of the morning that weather would linger, the Purnell Swett girls tennis coach started out on a run like he normally does, but had a special meaning behind the distance he set. He aimed to run 20.2 miles to honor the class of 2020 that had lost out on so much of their final year of high school due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“A lot of people were doing things for the class of 2020,” Leek said. “It meant a great deal. A lot of students know I run and I know they appreciated the thought.

“The best thing a runner can do is run with a purpose. I was running for the class of 2020 and this was my 20th year at Purnell Swett.”

But just over halfway to his goal, Leek was starting to feel the effects of his longer than normal run. As he was considering letting up, he found inspiration.

“I was at mile 13 and I said, ‘I don’t know if I can do this or not,’” he said. “Then a class of 2020 student came by me in a car and I said, ‘Yeah. I’ve got to finish this.’”

And in 3 hours and 24 minutes, Leek completed the feat. Leek said he has run five or six marathons in the past, but none in the last five years, making this one of his longest runs since then.

Leek said he thinks most people know him by two things — taking photos and running. The latter was one unique way he felt like he could honor the seniors that had endured so much during their high school careers.

The class of 2020 over the last four years went through two devastating hurricanes as freshmen and juniors, and then missed out on the final two months of their high school careers and the events that come as the school year winds down.

“Born on the heels of 9/11 and going through the hurricanes. It was just a solid, all-around good group,” Leek said of the seniors. “They have certainly persevered and been able to adjust and adapt as well as you could expect any 18-year-old.”

Leek, who is the yearbook advisor at the school, said Monday’s drive-through graduation ceremony, while different from years past was still emotional.

“It was just a perfect ceremony,” Leek said. “The kids walking down and the parents following them in the car. You could see the happiness on their faces.”

While the virus has inversely effected the typical lives of students and educators with school being shifted to online to close out the year, Leek’s love of running has picked up in the last three months. Since March, Leek said he has run more than 1,050 miles, including 441.5 miles in the month of April.

Running is both a mental and physical exercise for Leek, whose routes usually take him through the town of Pembroke, and occassionally around the track at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“I think I could’ve solved a bunch of the world’s problems while out there running,” Leek said. “If I’m feeling bad or have a lot on my mind, after the end of that run I have a clear head with a feeling of accomplishment.”

When the stay-at-home orders came down from Gov. Roy Cooper, Leek was worried his daily runs would be put on hold until he found out about the stipulations of outdoor exercise were permitted. Since that time, there have been more runners around than Leek would’ve seen in the time before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve seen people that hadn’t never thought about running that starting running during this time because it was one of the few things we could do,” Leek said.

Physically there are more runners out and about in Pembroke when Leek goes on runs, but that morning in early May, Leek said he wasn’t alone.

“It was me out there physically running, but I had 300 and some other seniors right there with me,” Leek said. “To run through the town of Pembroke and see all the senior banners, it’s like they’re running along with me and it certainly provides an inspiration.”