William McGirt back on the course in Korn Ferry event at TPC Sawgrass

June 9, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Fairmont native William McGirt will make his first professional golf start since August 2018 this week as he tees it up at the Korn Ferry Challenge hosted on TPC Sawgrass starting on Thursday.

McGirt, who has missed the last 22 months of professional golf due to a torn labrum in his hip that was surgically fixed, has been granted a major medical extension through the PGA Tour that gives him 29 starts. This week’s event is on the Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental tour under the PGA Tour.

The event features several past Tour winners.

McGirt goes off the first tee at 7:11 a.m. Thursday with Fabian Gomez and Greg Yates. He has played 18 rounds on Tour at TPC Sawgrass in his professional career, with his best finish being 22nd in 2017. Seven of his rounds have been at or under par on Pete Dye’s masterpiece.

Finishing the 2018 season at The Northern Trust in 2018 before his hip surgeries, McGirt posted two top-15 finishes on Tour in the final two months. His only win on the PGA Tour came at the 2016 Memorial.

This week is professional golf’s return since the COVID-19 pandemic paused the season in mid-March. The PGA Tour is competing at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas this weekend. No fans will be in attendance.