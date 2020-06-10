Defense shines again for Bears

LUMBERTON — While the North Carolina High School Athletic Association lifts the dead period that has been in place since mid-March due to the coronavirus on Monday, high school athletic workouts in Robeson County won’t resume until after July 4.

During the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education meeting, Jerome Hunt, the athletic director for the school system, said that summer workouts would resume on July 6 for Robeson County schools, following the dead period that runs the week of July 4.

“At this point, everyone is still waiting to get cleaning supplies and sanitizer and get a plan in place so that when these athletes get back to campus. It will keep them as safe as possible,” Hunt said.

To get to that point, the school system will have to get a plan in place to fill the void that comes with the loss of an athletic trainer at each high school. Southeastern Regional Medical Center announced last week that it was cutting the athletic training program due to financial constraints. The trainers’ last day with Southeastern will be June 30. The partnership with the medical center and the school system began in 2011.

With regulations and guidelines put in place by the NCHSAA, the need for athletic trainers or a first responder is required at all football games, practices and scrimmages, along with other contact sports. Add onto that the new guidelines coming from the association for player safety with the coronavirus.

“Athletics right now cannot function safely without athletic trainers,” Hunt said. “The points of emphasis says that a licensed athletic trainer or first responder is very important to the resumption of athletics in post-COVID-19.”

The idea of contracting first responders was floated during the meeting, and while Hunt said that was an option, he said there would be further steps needed to have those rescue workers, EMTs and paramedics ready to help out the athletes.

“A first responder now actually has to go back and take classes through the high school athletic association,” Hunt said. “I was talking to one of the higher ups with paramedics in Robeson County, and she said if a player coded or something like that, they would take care of it no problem. But as far as an athletic injury like taping an ankle to get back out there in the game, they are not trained in it.”

Hunt laid out two options for the school board that would be explored in the coming weeks. One plan was to contract out the athletic trainers through the school system, and the other was to hire the athletic trainers on as teachers for two classes a day and use a supplement, like coaches receive, for the trainers’ work outside of the classroom.

Superintendent Shanita Wooten said that the trainers would have to receive certification to be hired by the school system to teach.

“That is one thing we will have to go back and do our homework on,” Wooten said.

In the past, PSRC paid $30,000 a year to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for a trainer at each of the high schools. Hunt said that each trainer’s salary averaged nearly $50,000 per year plus benefits.

“Those trainers definitely want to come back. They enjoyed working with the schools and working with the kids,” Hunt said. “The way they talk, they would like to be contracted out through the school system.”

In terms of writing up a contract for the athletic trainers to consider, Wooten said that would take place over the next week or so, and would likely be brought forth to the board before their July 7 meeting.

“We don’t want to delay the restart of our sports longer than we have to,” Wooten said. “Depending on the route we go, we may have to meet sooner. We don’t want to put our athletes in an unfair advantage.”