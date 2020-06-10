Defense shines again for Bears

June 10, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
Courtesy photo Robeson County Bears’ Taevion Stephenson jumps a pass for an interception against the Columbus County Wranglers on Sunday.

<p>Courtesy photo</p> <p>Eric Graham rises up for a catch on offense for the Robeson County Bears at its 7-on-7 scrimmage Sunday.</p>

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Bears semi-professional football team competed in its second 7-on-7 scrimmage on Saturday, with its offense posting a better showing than it did in the first outing.

The Bears scored seven touchdowns against the Columbus County Wranglers, who had two scores in the scrimmage on Sunday.

The Bears also picked off four passes on defense, following up another strong showing from last week against Fayetteville. Roderquis Davis, Donte Sealy, Sashawn Avery and Taevion Stephenson had interceptions in the scrimmage.