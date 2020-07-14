Court puts hold on order that resumed bowling

LUMBERTON — Sometimes lightning can strike twice, just ask Jamie Locklear.

The 50-year-old former Purnell Swett golf coach who also runs the Locklear Golf Academy had quite the two-week stretch recently on the golf course that has included personal bests and miraculous feats.

Two weeks ago, Locklear posted his first double eagle, also called an albatross, holing out his second shot from 152 yards out from the fairway on the par 5 No. 8 at Pinecrest Country Club. The odds of completing that feat more than one-million-to-one, according to the PGA.

For reference, the odds of having a hole-in-one by a low-handicap golfer is 5,000 to one, according to the PGA. Oh, and Locklear said he has six of those during his career.

The accomplishment two weeks ago on the eighth hole was Locklear’s first in more than 20 years of playing golf, and he didn’t have to wait long for his second albatross that came Thursday in an afternoon round.

“When I went home, my wife told me I needed to calm down. I was just so excited,” Locklear said.

Locklear holed out from 199 yards on the par 5 No. 15, and even though he said the shot felt good off the club, he didn’t necessarily think another albatross sighting would happen until the ball dropped in the hole.

“On that shot, it felt like it was good. I said, ‘That’s a good shot.’ I’m not even thinking that it is going to go in. I was honestly not aware if it was on line, it just felt so good,” Locklear said.

“It felt so good, but I wasn’t thinking it was going in. It actually hit and kicked a little left. It had a little draw on it and it went in.”

He admitted that the distance wasn’t ideal to him before he stood over the ball, having the occasional miss to the right with his long irons and if the shots do stay on line they fall short of the green.

On top of his two shots that are a near impossible feat to accomplish in such a short time span, Locklear posted a round last weekend of 10-under-par 62, which was one stroke off the course record set by former PGA Tour golfer Leonard Thompson. The round matched Locklear’s career-low round that he set at Riverside Golf Course in Pembroke, where his father was a proprietor.

“Out here, I didn’t expect it happening. I never got scared. During a round, you are normally trying to protect it,” he said. “Fifty is a good number for me right now. Age 50 I never tried to go out there and protect it.”

It wasn’t until a string of birdies to close out the front nine that Locklear felt he had a chance at a special round. With 10 birdies and no bogeys, Locklear’s stellar play as of late culminated for the solid round.

To help post the low number, Locklear used a long putt from off the green on No. 9 to a back hole location for a birdie, as well as a chip in birdie on No. 16 from bunker. He said those two holes were out of the norm for how smoothly the round went for him.

“I just kept going and getting more birdies. It was fun,” Locklear said.

Before last weekend’s 62, the lowest score that Locklear had posted at Pinecrest was a 63.

Locklear credits his play as of late to a new driver, as well as a more mature approach on the course. The mindset was something he said came with age.

“Now I think differently. I’m not trying to kill the ball. I’m trying to place it and get myself into positions a lot of times now,” he said. “You hear people like your grandparents or your parents say, ‘Oh, you’ll get wiser when you grow up.’ I hate it just took me to 50 years old to get there.”

And with that, Locklear has been a hot commodity among the other standout golfers when the choose-up teams are selected at Pinecrest.

Picking up the sport from the moment he went and played nine holes with his father at the age of 25, Locklear has used his experience to teach the next generation of golfers.

“I never thought I’d like it because it didn’t intrigue me,” Locklear said. “I got the bug and I wanted to play because it was a challenge and I went after it. That’s what I hope with the kids. All these years I’ve been coaching and I say, ‘What if you starting working with a kid and they get the bug like you’ve got it?’ And I’ve had some that have done that.”

With the ebb and flow of a personal golf game, Locklear is taking in the current state of his game that happens to be one of the highest peaks during his time of playing a game that can frustrate the best to ever play the sport.

“I’m going to enjoy this ride while it lasts,” he said. “My wife told me, ‘You’re 50 years old, you’re over the hill.’ I don’t feel like I’m over the hill right now. I feel like I’m on top of the hill.”