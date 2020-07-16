Benefit golf tourney set for Saturday

July 16, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

A benefit golf tournament for Rev. Oscar Henderson of Mount Carmel Freewill Holiness Church is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Pinecrest Country Club.

The three-man captain’s choice tournament is $60 per player or $180 for a team. The cost of the tournament covers lunch, prize money and door prizes. There will also be a 50-50 raffle.

For more information, call Danny Hunt at 423-312-1881 or Danny Henderson at 910-501-9652.