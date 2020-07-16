William McGirt opens Memorial with 4 over round

July 16, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
DUBLIN, Ohio — After a rocky second nine holes, Fairmont native William McGirt sits in tie for 95th after the first round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village on Thursday.

McGirt posted a round of 4-over-par 76 on a day where 87 players find themselves over par. He is 10 strokes off the lead set by Tony Finau.

The round was his first PGA Tour round since the 2018 Northern Trust.

A tough stretch on holes Nos. 6 and 7, a part of McGirt’s second nine after he started on No. 10, put a damper on the round. McGirt recorded a birdie on No. 5 to get to 1 over for the round, but followed with a double-bogey on the par 4 sixth hole, and a bogey on the par 5 seventh.

On the sixth hole, McGirt put his second shot in the water short of the green and he missed a 13-foot putt for bogey. An errant tee shot on No. 7 left him 345 yards from the green in the left rough. His second shot from the rough traveled 70 yards and remained off the fairway.

After opening the tournament with a bogey on No. 10, McGirt rebounded with a birdie on the par 5 No. 11. He closed out the front nine with a pair of bogeys on Nos. 14 an 18.

McGirt tees off the first hole with Jason Day and J.T. Poston at 1:28 p.m. for Friday’s second round.