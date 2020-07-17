McGirt makes the cut at the Memorial

July 17, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
McGirt

McGirt

Related Articles

DUBLIN, Ohio — For the first time since the 2018 Wyndham Championship, William McGirt will be playing on the weekend in a PGA Tour event.

The Fairmont native rebounded after a rocky first round with a 3-under-par 69 second round to make the cut at the Memorial Tournament. He sits in a tie for 33rd after the second round and is 10 shots off the lead set by Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer.

McGirt had six birdies and three bogeys on Friday to jump up 62 spots on the leaderboard.

Starting with a birdie on the first hole, McGirt posted birdies on Nos. 5 and 8 to get to 1 over for the tournament as he made the turn. He then went five holes without a par to start the back nine as he bogeyed Nos. 10 and 12, but had birdies on Nos. 11, 13 and 14 to get his round to 4 under for the round and back to even for the tournament.

After missing the fairway on No. 18, McGirt laid up to the middle of the fairway, hit his approach to inside of 10 feet and two putted for the final bogey.

In the second round, McGirt gained more three strokes putting, according to the PGA Tour statistics.

A finish of the tournament would secure McGirt FedEx points, which are a major part of his medical exemption. He entered the event with 29 starts left on Tour, needing 376 points to keep his PGA Tour membership status.

He is paired with Vijay Singh in Saturday’s third round at Muirfield Village and will go off the first tee at 10 a.m.

Related Articles