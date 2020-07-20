Tough conditions lead to McGirt’s tie for 68th finish at the Memorial

July 17, 2020
Fairmont’s week in review
Dylan Thompson won his fourth consecutive and fifth overall club championship this past weekend.
James Cox was the tournament runner-up. The first flight was won by Brian Davis, with John Stanley coming in second place. The second flight winner was Ronnie Cox followed by Daniel Leonard who took second.
The senior championship was won by James Thompson, with Eddie Butler taking the runner-up spot. The winner of the senior first flight was Ricky Hamilton, with Mike Gandley taking second. The senior second flight winner was Clifton Rich followed by Mike Long who came in second.
Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners in this week’s senior shootout with a one-stroke victory over Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins.
Ron Anderson and Bender Chavis were the second flight winners with Tommy Lowry and James Smith taking second place.The third flight was won by David Evans and Jerry Long with Ancil Dial and Arnold Oxendine coming in second. Haskins, Herb Oxendine, Rick Rogers and Buckey Beasley were closest to the pin winners.
The next Senior Shoot Out will be played Tuesday morning, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Patchs Chavis made his first hole-in-one on the 172-yard par 3 eighth hole using a 7 iron.
Brock Baker posted his best round shooting a 78 and Craig Snyder posted his best round shooting a 79.
Top rounds posted this week include: Dylan Thompson 70; John Stanley 70; Mitch Grier 70; Butch Lennon 72; Richie Chmura 72; Mike Connor 72; Sean Morrow 72; James Thompson 72; James Cox 74; Danny Glasscock 75; Cal Hunt 75; David Sessions 75; Kirk Hamilton 75; Barry Leonard 76; Ricky Hamilton 76; Bert Thomas 76; Eddie Butler 76; Mike Gandley 76; Brian Davis 77.
Carolina Golf Club’s week in review
The club is hosting a one-man senior scramble for anyone above 65 years old every Monday at 10 a.m.
The cost is $15 a player to play the nine-hole solo captain’s choice event where players get to play two balls. For more information, call 910-818-9345.
The top rounds this week were: Nick Byrd 75; Charlie Bruce 75; Bill Hendren 75; Steve Hamilton 78; Larry Russ 79.
Pinecrest senior shootout results
Lee Hunt and Cliff Nance combined to shot a 61 last week to claim the Pinecrest senior shootout.
The pair edged out runners-up James H. Oxendine and Ricky Harris by three strokes.
The closest to the flag winners were Ricky Rogers and Al Wall.
Locklear claims win on GolfWeek tour
Lonail Locklear won the 4.0 to 8.9 handicap division of the GolfWeek Amateur Tour event held last weekend at Walnut Creek Country Club in Goldsboro.
The 61-year-old Locklear shot a 75 with one birdie to beat Billy Sheffield by one stroke on the 6,787-yard long course.
Arrested Potential tourney set for next weekend
The fifth annual Arrested Potential Inc. Children at Risk Computer Golf Tournament is scheduled for next Saturday at Pinecrest Country Club.
The four-man captain’s choice tourney costs $55 per player or $220 for a team. The cost covers the green and cart fees, as well as breakfast and lunch. Mulligans and red tees cost $5 each.
The tournament has a 9 a.m. shotgun start and breakfast and registration beings at 7 a.m.
For more information, contact Jean Jones at 910-384-2310.
Humane Society announces golf tourney
The Robeson County Humane Society announced it will hold the 18th annual John Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament on Aug. 1 at Pinecrest Country Club.
The format is a four-person captains choice, with each team of four having no more than two players with a 6 handicap or below.
The cost is $300 for a team or $75 for an individual. For $350, a team can also receive a hole sponsorship. Entry fee includes lunch, cart and green fees, mulligans, red tees and range balls.
Prizes for the winners include, $360 for first place, $240 for second place and $120 for third place. There will also be closest to the pin and longest drive contests.
Other sponsorship opportunities are also available.
For more information, call Dwight Gane at 910-738-6541 or email Marion Thompson at tmkthompson@hotmail.com.