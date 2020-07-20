Tough conditions lead to McGirt’s tie for 68th finish at the Memorial

July 20, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
DUBLIN, Ohio — A rough final round from the tough weather and course conditions led to Fairmont native William McGirt finishing in a tie for 68th place on Sunday at the Memorial Tournament.

With the finish, McGirt earned $19,158 and three FedEx Cup points. He posted a four-round total of 13 over par after an 11 over 83 in the final round.

McGirt went without a birdie or better in the final round. He made the turn with a 40, after bogeys on Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 9. After making the turn on Sunday, McGirt was 7 over in the final five holes, including a 7 on the par 3 16th hole after his tee shot found the water.

In Saturday’s third round, McGirt posted a 1 over round that included three bogeys and a pair of birdies.

Jon Rahm won the tournament at 9 under.