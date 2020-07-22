Peach Belt Conference delay fall sports start date to Oct. 1

Staff report

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Athletic events at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke won’t start until after Oct. 1 after the board of directors at the Peach Belt Conference announced alterations to the fall sports schedules on Wednesday.

Per the announcement, competition for UNC Pembroke’s cross country, golf, soccer and volleyball teams will not get underway earlier than Oct. 1. The dates for the official start of practices for fall sports teams have yet to be announced.

The decision comes one day after the Mountain East Conference pushed back the start of UNCP’s football season to Oct. 3.

The unanimous decision by the board of directors which is comprised of the presidents and the chancellors of the league’s institutions. The decision does not affect the start dates for men’s and women’s basketball. A decision concerning those sports, if necessary, will be made at a later date.

Over the next several weeks, the PBC will announce more information about fall schedules, fall PBC Tournaments, practice start dates and spring sports activity in their non-championship segment.