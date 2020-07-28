NCHSAA sets Aug. 3 as Phase 2 start date for summer conditioning workouts

CHAPEL HILL — High Schools athletics across the state will have the option for less restrictive workouts next week as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s board of directors voted last Thursday to provide Phase Two guidance to the member schools.

In the email sent out by the NCHSAA, Phase Two guidelines take effect on Aug. 3, but schools are to consult with their local education agency’s administration before taking part in the new guidelines.

Currently, the Public Schools of Robeson County are indefinitely postponing any summer conditioning and workout activities.

Many of the Phase Two guidelines mirror that of the Phase One guidelines, including the number of athletes and coaches that are allowed to gather together for workouts. Phase Two does allow for sharing of equipment in small groups or pods.

No protective equipment is allowed. The release said that athletic trainers or first responders are not required, but should be included when possible.

These guidelines came from the NCHSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee that also fall in line with directives from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“The Phase Two guidance is intended to help you continue or begin to navigate a gradual reopening of high school sports, while helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the release said. “The NCHSAA board of directors understands that implementation decisions schools make this summer regarding sports and other co-curricular activities will potentially impact the upcoming school year. Thus, it is important that you adhere to this current guidance.”

But for those LEAs that have yet to return to summer workouts, like Robeson County, the state gave guidance for when they decide to make their return.

“Coaches of schools that have not participated in Phase One are strongly encouraged to ensure a gradual return to activities, considering the condition of students who may have been physically inactive this summer,” the release reads in part.

The start of fall sports practice was pushed back to Sept. 1 by the NCHSAA earlier this month. A decision relating to that will be made later in August, the release from the NCHSAA said.