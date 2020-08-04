UNCP moves Cash Bash to October; changes to virtually setting

LUMBERTON — Alternative Baseball, an organization aimed at giving baseball opportunities for those with autism and other special needs, is looking to branch out locally with a program for the Robeson County area.

But to get a program up and going, the first hurdle that needs to be cleared for the organization locally is finding a coach/manager to oversee the program that would provide a physical and social interactions for those that wouldn’t get a chance most times out on the diamond.

“The big thing is we are looking for the coach/manager in the area for us to get this program up and going in spring of 2021,” said Taylor Duncan, founder of Alternative Baseball. “They would play against other Carolina programs such as Winston-Salem, High Point, Mount Airy, Mooresville, Gastonia, Fayetteville and Spartanburg.”

There are no set guidelines to be a coach/manager in this program, Duncan said.

“We have those of all different experience levels. Those who are really big in the autism community, those that are really big in the baseball community,” he said. “Overall, baseball experience is nice and it’s great, but it’s about opening up the door to help them really break through those glass ceilings of what they can accomplish.”

That is the goal of the organization that Duncan started in Dallas, Georgia less than five years ago.

Duncan is in the autism spectrum and was left on the sidelines playing baseball growing up because of his disability, and he started the league to give those like him the chance that he missed out on.

“We want to be able to share our experience that we’ve made here with as many people as possible,” Duncan said. “We want to make more opportunities for other teams to have more groups of players to play against as well.”

Playing by Major League Baseball rule with 90-foot bases, wood bats and the players playing independently out in the field, the league is open to anyone with autism or other disabilities that are 15 years old and up and there are no restrictions on skill level.

“We want to raise awareness and acceptance for autism as well. Really we want to promote the importance of inclusion of those with autism and other disabilities in and beyond sports,” Duncan said. “I didn’t have the same opportunities as other peers because I faced a lot of those preconceived ideas and negative stigma of what one with autism can and cannot accomplish. We accomplish as much as other people can.”

On top of needing a volunteer coach/manager, local support from volunteers and umpires is needed to get a program started locally. Those interested can apply following the links on the homepage at https://www.alternativebaseball.org/.

The importance of this league is to provide an opportunity to a segment that is left out. Once those with autism turn 18, their eligibility for services is over, Duncan said. And those wanting to play baseball find themselves stuck in the middle of not being able to play in adaptive services baseball leagues, and many time being left out of traditional baseball.

“It’s way beyond wins, losses and statistics,” Duncan said. “We teach them the skills from the ground up, but it’s also about bringing together the camaraderie. We are like a family here at Alternative Baseball.”

The organization plans to restart in the spring in hopes of the pandemic being over to allow a safe return to the sport. While sports have sat in idle, Duncan said the organization has prospered, doubling the number of teams nationwide that are expected to start up next spring.