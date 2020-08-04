UNCP moves Cash Bash to October; changes to virtually setting

August 4, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — On the heels of fall sports being pushed to an Oct. 1 start for competition, the annual Cash Bash has been postponed as well. The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s annual athletics fundraising event has been rescheduled for Oct. 13-17, and is still set to be presented virtually for the first time.

The Cash Bash is one of the department’s premier fundraising events that benefits the Braves Club scholarship fund. Proceeds from the event support all 16 varsity athletics programs, as well as nearly 400 student-athletes. To date, the annual event has generated more than $600,000 in eight years for student-athlete scholarships.

“The Cash Bash has become a signature event for our programs and is something that we hope will springboard our fundraising events into the future,” said UNCP director of athletics Dick Christy. “It is a great chance for current and prospective donors to get involved, have fun and meet some of our coaches, staff and student-athletes.”

Preliminary live auction items will be announced at a later date, but include exclusive sport and vacation experiences, as well as autographed items from luminaries around the sports world.