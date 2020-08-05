Lumberton’s Lancaster commits to play softball at UNCP

Lancaster

LUMBERTON — There’s a lot of familiarity between The University of North Carolina at Pembroke softball team and Syniah Lancaster.

The rising senior for the Pirates attended camps put on by the program as well as games, and through that relationship, the offer of a roster spot for Lancaster was given. Last week she verbally committed to the local program.

“I was just so comfortable there. Nothing is too pushed. You have to do what you do, but you have fun doing it while you are there. It’s not like you go there and it’s a job,” Lancaster said.

The versatile player also said the comfort goes further than the team dynamic.

“When I first went to their camp, I fell in love with Coach Bennett and the program,” Lancaster said. “Then I told mama how the program is close to home and if something happens I would be right here.”

The pandemic cut short a junior season for Lancaster that coach Mackie Register believed would be a breakout year for the reliable infielder. Without it, UNCP banked on the same vision that Register had for Lancaster.

“UNCP sees the potential in her that I see. Unfortunately, her junior year we didn’t get to play and I was expecting big things out of her,” Register said. “She’s a great player and she works really hard.”

Lancaster made the most of her opportunities on varsity as a sophomore, with three hits in 14 at-bats, including one RBI. As a freshman on the Lumberton JV team, Lancaster batted .538 with 27 RBIs.

Coming into her final season with the Pirates, Lancaster said she can focus on her areas of growth now.

“I feel like I need to get stronger and just more in shape. I need to get my body ready for being a college athlete mostly,” Lancaster said. “I can fill into my game more now that I know I’m committed and I don’t have to worry about impressing anybody anymore. I can work on myself.”

Lancaster is listed as a third baseman and shortstop on the roster for the Pirates on MaxPreps, but Register said that she can play virtually any position on the infield, including behind the plate.

“Hopefully we will be able to let her display her talents this coming year,” he said.

Lancaster credited Register, the rest of the softball coaching staff and the coaches in the P.E. department at the school for helping her reach this accomplishment.

“The coaches push me to be the best I can be,” Lancaster said. “It just means a lot to me to know all the work I’ve put into it over the years is coming into place.”

She plans on majoring in biology at UNCP.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.