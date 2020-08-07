UNCP baseball sets prospect camp dates

July 31, 2020
At-Risk Children Golf Tourney Raises $5,000
Approximately $5,000 was raised to support the after-school tutoring and computer lab programs when Arrested Potential, Inc. hosted its fifth annual At-Risk Children Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club last Saturday.
“The 2020 Arrested Potential Inc. At-Risk Children Golf Tournament was at Pinecrest was an expected success. Having to wear masks and social distancing did not deter the golfers from playing an exciting round of golf, the weather was perfect, and we had the opportunity to present our COVID-19 Plan of Action. We’re are looking forward to ensuring that our children continue to achieve despite the uncertainty of the COVID 19 virus,” said Gene Jones, the chief executive officer.
The team of Mark Conner, Justin Schurlock, William Powell and Greg Reynolds came in first place
The closest to the pin winners were Fred Ratcliff on hole No. 2 and Reynolds on No. 12. Lloyd Montgomery, J.C. Spruill, Mike Weaver and Craig Dance came in second place, while the team of James Powers, Phillip Bradford and Jamie Locklear finished third.
Kiwanis All-American tourney scheduled
The 43rd-annual Kiwanis All-American golf tournament will be contested at Pinecrest Country Club Aug. 15-16.
The format is two-man best ball, with no handicap. The tournament is open to all golfers 21 and over, unless accompanied by and adult, and will be limited to 70 teams. Cost per team is $200 due at registration.
Awards on Sunday will be presented at 5:30 p.m., and will include first three places in each flight winning prizes and trophies. The overall tournament champion receives the Kiwanis Blue Blazer.
Special prizes will also be available on the course. Local rules will apply and will be posted on site.
For more information about the tournament and sponsorships, contact Tito Massol at 910-258-1965 or titomassol@gmail.com.
Ryan Bass and Brad Locklear are the defending champions of the event.
Pinecrest senior shootout results
Bucky Beasley and Richard Cook won this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout by two strokes.
The runners-up were Billy Bullock and Knocky Thorndyke.
The closest to the flag winners were Tiger Willie, Jim Rogers and Tim Locklear.
Fairmont’s week in review
Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners in this week’s senior shootout with a four-stroke victory over Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear.
The second flight was won by Ricky Harris and Delton Burns, with Lee Hunt and Bucky Beasley taking second place. The third flight winners were Ronnie Chavis and Herb Oxendine, with James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry coming in second. Johnny Hunt, Clifton Rich, Greg Bryant and Lonail Locklear were closest to the pin winners.
The next senior shootout will be Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Top rounds posted this week include: Donald Arnette 69; Joey Todd 69; Aaron Maynor 70; Austin Locklear 70; Danny Henderson 70; Mitch Grier 71; Brian Davis 71; Dennis Andrews 71; Richie Chmura 71; Eddie Butler 72; Rory McKeithan 73; Mike Gandley 73; Donald Arnette 73; Andy Andrews 73; Dallas Arnette 74; Wayne Callahan 74; James Barron 75; James Cox 75; David Sessions 75; Ricky Hamilton 76; Gavin Locklear 76; Aaron Ostrander 77; Eugene Thomas 77.
Carolina Golf Club hosting one-person scramble
The club is hosting a one-man senior scramble for anyone above 65 years old every Monday at 10 a.m.
The cost is $15 a player to play the nine-hole solo captain’s choice event where players get to play two balls. For more information, call 910-818-9345.