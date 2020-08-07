UNCP baseball sets prospect camp dates

August 7, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Four fall prospect camp dates have been set by The University of North Carolina at Pembroke baseball team.

The camp dates are on Aug. 29, Sept. 12, Sept. 26 and Nov. 7, and are open to all prospects in the 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 graduating class. Costs per each camp session is $110 per prospect.

The camp on Aug. 29 will be hosted at Lumberton High School, and the other three sessions will be hosted at Sammy Cox Field on UNCP’s campus. Each camp session starts at 9 a.m.

On top of it being a recruiting tool for the UNCP staff, prospects will get a chance to play in two live games in front of the coaching staff.

The campers that are position players will also participate in a workout that includes batting practice in the batting cages, timed 60, and secondary-position pitchers throwing bullpen sessions. Campers that list pitcher as their primary position will throw two innings in the live game. Position players will play the most innings at their listed primary position, while also getting some time at their listed secondary position.

Campers are responsible for bringing their own equipment.

For more information, visit https://info.collegebaseballcamps.com/UNCPBraves/.