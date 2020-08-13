BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team will not play a game during the 2020 calendar following the announcement from the Mountain East Conference on Thursday that all fall sports will be played in the spring semester.
Also included in the changes from the Mountain East Conference is the cancellation of the indoor track and field championships for the 2020-21 season, and postponing the start of the wrestling season to no earlier than Nov. 1.
The conference’s board of directors announced several decisions along with the postponement of fall sports until the spring semester. The board’s resolutions come following last week’s announcement from the NCAA that canceled the 2020 NCAA Division II Fall Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UNCP was added to the Mountain East Conference as an associate member for the 2020 season.
“I pledged to our board, administrators, athletics staffs, and most importantly to our student-athletes that we would exhaust every opportunity to stage competition this fall, and I am confident that is collectively what we have done within the MEC,” said Reid Amos, Mountain East Conference commissioner. “Present public health challenges, combined with the new mandates put forth by the NCAA last week, create too great of a challenge on too short of a timeline to be able to conduct meaningful competition for our fall sports.
The board also approved a reduced schedule model for fall sports that will shift to spring 2021, that includes a conference championship, without participants exhausting a year of eligibility by utilizing the legislative relief provided to NCAA Division II institutions for the 2020-21 season.
That relief allows any student-athlete who is eligible and uses of a season of competition, while also participating in no more than 50% of the sport’s maximum contests/dates of competition for the 2020-21 academic year due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, will be allowed to apply for a season-of-competition waiver.
The NCAA’s maximum contests for football is 10, meaning that five games would be the maximum the Braves could play in the spring to allow their student-athletes to keep that season of eligibility.
This season will be UNCP’s first as a member of a football conference in the 13-year history of the program since it was restarted in 2007.