Kiwanis All-American tourney set to roll on during pandemic

LUMBERTON — Even in the middle of the pandemic, the Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton is seeing no signs of a drop off in sponsorships and teams to compete in the 43rd-annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament that is slated for this weekend.

Tito Massol, the chair of the golf tournament committee for the Kiwanis Club, said that sponsorships and donations for the tournament are coming in with a late push.

“There’s been a flurry of last-minute activities coming in,” Massol said. “We hope to be as close to last year’s numbers as possible.”

The tournament is one of Robeson County’s largest golf tournament, and takes place Saturday and Sunday at Pinecrest Country Club. Nearly 70 teams will participate in the event that features a two-man, best-ball format and will be flighted after the first round. The tee times are in today’s print edition and at robesonian.com.

Brad Locklear and Ryan Bass are the defending champions of the event. Last year’s win was the third overall win for each and the first together as a team. They tee off at 9:04 a.m. on Saturday.

Last year’s tournament was condensed to one round after the first round was canceled due to rain. The 2018 championship was shortened to 27 holes after rain halted play in Sunday’s final round.

With rain in the forecast for this weekend, Massol said the way golfers wait out storms will be different this year.

“The other thing we are concerned about is if we have weather or a lightning delay,” Massol said. “We are not going to be able to do the grouping in the clubhouse. People will have to go back to their vehicles and wait out the weather out there.”

The team of Dyrck Fanning and Scott Benton won the 2018 Kiwanis All-American for the four times together and Fanning’s eighth time total. Benton has won five times. The pair will tee off at noon on Saturday in a group with the 2017 champs Jeff Wishart and Mark Kinlaw. Kinlaw has seven Kiwanis All-American titles to his credit.

Other past Kiwanis All-American winners in the field include the teams of Mark Lassiter and Keith McGirt going off at 1:12 p.m. and three-time winners John Haskins and Larry Cloninger at 10:40 a.m.

The tournament raises money each year for the Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton and is the club’s largest fundraiser. Massol said that as of Thursday there were 75 sponsors and other donations for raffle items.

The Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament raises money to help the Kiwanis Club with many service projects around Robeson County. The past, those programs have included Read Around Robeson, the Mac Starke Clothing Closet and Take a Kid to a Game, as well as sponsorship of the Key Club at Lumberton High School and Circle K at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The tournament netted $28,000 last year.

Due to COVID-19, the tournament limit was set at 70 teams, down from 80 in the past, and even then the field has reached capacity.

“It says that people are ready to get back to what’s normal and customary. Since it’s golf, we are able to social distance naturally with how the teams are paired up,” Massol said.

