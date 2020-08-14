Carter named to Methodist baseball’s all-decade squad

FAYETTEVILLE — Hundreds of baseball players have played at Methodist University the last decade, and Matthias Carter was one of the best to come through the program during that time.
The Methodist baseball team posted their all-decade team on social media recently, and the former Purnell Swett standout was listed as one of two shortstops on the team.
“It was an honor to be recognized on the same team with a lot of those guys. Some of them I played with during my time,” Carter said. “I really appreciate that they looked at my talents and put me among the best shortstop of the decade.”
Carter was named USA-South all-conference three times and was an ABCA all-region selection as well. Carter posted a .342 batting average with 90 RBIs and 60 stolen bases during his career with the Monarchs. Those stats came after three full years with the program and a pandemic-shortened 18-game season this past spring for his senior year.
With a short slate this past spring, Carter posted 15 stolen bases, good enough for fourth-best in NCAA Division III.
“The coaches wanted to steal me and that’s what I did and I was comfortable with it. When I was a freshman out there, I was a little scared when they wanted me to steal,” Carter said. “I felt like if we would’ve been able to finish the season, I would’ve had a good shot at being up near the top in the nation in stolen bases.”
This season also provided a lesson for Carter, whose baseball future is still up in the air as he has one season left of baseball eligibility.
“I learned that you can’t take stuff for granted. I had no idea that last game would be my last game, and you never know when it could be your last game because you could get hurt and not be able to play again,” Carter said. “I learned you’ve got to play every game like it’s your last.”
Carter said he felt like he developed a lot as a leader over his four seasons with Methodist, on top of other areas of his game.
“I was never voted a captain, but I still treated it like I was one,” Carter said.
There were five players selected to the all-decade team that were on the same teams as Carter during his tenure with the Monarchs. Carter said the seniors he graduated with were the ones he will remember fondly when looking back at his time at Methodist.
“There were nine that stayed with us the whole four years and those nine have been like brothers to me,” Carter said. “They were there through the bad and good seasons, and I will remember them the most.”
