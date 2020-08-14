Carter named to Methodist baseball’s all-decade squad

LUMBERTON — All eyes are looking ahead for Aug. 17 when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will announce the new start date for the fall sports season after the governing body announced on Thursday it was pushing back the start of the fall season from Sept. 1.

If that decision moves the start of the fall season back a few weeks or even another month, the status of high school sports in Robeson County still remains up in the air, according to Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director Jerome Hunt.

“Honestly, until our COVID numbers go down, we won’t do anything as far as athletics until we feel it’s safe for our kids to be out there,” Hunt said. “It’s just a matter of numbers coming down and getting the OK to start up. With the governor keeping us in Phase 2 for the next five weeks, the state put out the memo saying Sept. 1 would be pushed back, we are kind of in a wait-and-see game right now.”

Athletic workouts are suspended indefinitely in Robeson County as the numbers of coronavirus cases continues to climb. Hunt said that if there is a concrete date set for a return to fall sports, that won’t mean a definitive return for PSRC schools.

“If the state sends out a date, let’s say sometime in October, it’s still going to be up to the school system to decide if they feel it is safe for our kids to back to working out,” Hunt said. “Just because the state sends a date out doesn’t mean the school system has to follow that date.”

The NCHSAA ruled earlier this summer that high schools athletics can resume offseason limited workouts for sports on June 15 that worked in concordance with the attendance numbers set in Gov. Roy Cooper’s guidelines to reopen the state.

When that decision was made, the Public Schools of Robeson County followed along the lines with other school districts to aim for a July 6 return to workouts following the dead period around the Fourth of July. A week before that date arrived, athletics was suspended indefinitely in Robeson County.

On July 21, the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Board of Education voted to open the first nine weeks of the school year remote only. That puts the earliest possible return for students to the classrooms in person for the middle of October.

With the remote-only model, Hunt isn’t sure there could be a return to athletics.

“That’s another board decision,” Hunt said. “I do know there are several school systems in the state that have come out and said that as long as we’re in remote learning, we will not have athletics. Honestly, I can see us following that suit.”

While uncertainty had ruled for nearly the last five months, athletic training won’t be an issue for the schools whenever they get the green light for sports. After the athletic training program was cut by Southeastern Health in May, a new negotiation was approved by the school board two weeks ago to sure up an important element for sports.

“Having athletic trainers is an absolute blessing. I’m just grateful to the school board that they realized how important the athletic trainers were to the athletics in the school system,” he said.

Hunt said these trainers will also be a necessity when it comes to other COVID-19 guidelines in the schools.

“Once they are on board, we can actually use them in the school system while we don’t have athletics going on at the schools for screening,” Hunt said.

Four of the five trainers that were in the program last school year are expected to complete the rehiring process next week, according to Hunt. The search process to fill the fifth position at Red Spring High School is currently ongoing.

“Southeastern Health is collaborating with the Public Schools of Robeson County to re-implement the athletic training program and the transition process is progressing well,” said Raymond Henley, director of physician services specialty clinics at Southeastern Health.