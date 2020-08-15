Purnell Swett’s Butler commits to Mount Olive softball

PEMBROKE — Torrie Butler recently committed to play softball at the University of Mount Olive in a time when recruiting by colleges has a different look.

Butler, a three-year member of the Purnell Swett softball team, only played in three games this past spring before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her weekends now are full of travel softball tournaments that allow college coaches to view games virtually.

“It was rough knowing that college coaches wouldn’t be able to come watch our high school games and be able to be recruited,” Butler said.

With all the uncertainty with the pandemic, Butler is a part of one constant — Purnell Swett softball players that get to play at the next level.

“It’s a really good program. Purnell Swett probably has the best program in Robeson County for softball I will say that,” Butler said. “(Coach William Deese) works his rump off to get us to go places and he ain’t stopped yet.”

Butler credits Deese for helping her growth as a player. The rising senior has been a three-year utility player for the Rams, and will do so at the next level for the Trojans.

This past season as a junior, she appeared in all three games for the Rams and posted a .500 batting average with one RBI. Butler has a .302 batting average for her career, including eight RBIs and six extra-base hits.

In the field, she has a .969 career fielding percentage that includes one error total over the past three seasons.

On top of the softball program being a draw to Mount Olive for Butler, academics was a big focus for the rising senior.

“They have a really good criminal justice program and that’s what I was wanting to go into for school,” Butler said.

Butler said that Methodist, UNCP and Belmont Abbey were other schools interested in her during the recruiting process, and she went with what was the best fit for her in regards to softball.

“The coach really liked me and she gave me one of her best opportunities,” Butler said. “I want to show that Robeson County has really good athletes.”

With one season left at Purnell Swett, there is still one goal that she wants to accomplish before going to Mount Olive.

“I want to help get us to a state championship. That’s what I want to do as a senior,” Butler said.

