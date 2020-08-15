From the Fringe

CHAPEL HILL — After weeks of uncertainty, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its amended sports calendar for high school sports for the 2020-2021 school year on Wednesday to bring some stability.

The calendar was voted on by the NCHSAA’s board of commissioners on Tuesday night that wouldn’t allow for the first official date of practice until Nov. 4. The calendar also cuts back on the number of games for every sport and moves some sports from the fall and winter to later in the sports year.

“We know this is very fluid.” said Que Tucker, commissioner of the NCHSAA. “We put the calendar together based on current and factual information.”

No official word was given by the NCHSAA regarding state playoffs or any type of postseason play during Tucker’s announcement. She clarified their rationale during a press conference later on Wednesday.

“This calendar does not reflect playoff dates. Those are yet to be determined and those will be put in place with outside help like our stakeholders, a sports ad hoc (committee), our athletic directors association and our sports medicine advisory committee,” Tucker said.

The biggest moves was for football and wrestling. Football’s season moves from the fall to starting practice on Feb. 8, and being allowed to play one game per week at a maximum for its seven-game regular season that would end by April 9. The first contest date would be Feb. 26.

“We have put that date in there with the idea that they would have enough days to get in their conditioning,” Tucker said.

As for the schedule and what that means for nonconference and even playing a full conference slate in bigger leagues across all sports, Tucker said the schedules haven’t zeroed in on how to fill the whole conference slate in a schedule, while also being mindful of rivalry matchups.

Wrestling’s start date for practice is pushed to April 12. The first contest date would be April 26 and the season would run to June 11. A maximum of 14 dual meets will be allowed during the season and no more than two matches can be contested in a week.

The change leaves no directive on individual tournaments.

“Right now the thinking is that we would perhaps again limit those sports to dual matches. Why is that? Again to try and minimum the contact points,” Tucker said. “The more you have in a facility, and wrestling in a sport played inside, the more people involved coming from across a county or another county across geographical lines, the increased possibility of bringing the virus into a setting such as an individual tournament.”

The first date of practice of any sport in the state will be Nov. 4 for cross country and volleyball, with first contest dates for those sports set for Nov. 16 and the final regular season contest date set for Jan 8. Teams will be allowed to play a maximum of two contests per week, and the maximum contests for the season is cut back to 10 for cross country and 14 for volleyball.

Basketball will have a Dec. 7 practice start date, with the first contest being held on Jan. 4 and the regular season ending by Feb. 19. A maximum of 14 games will be played and no more than two contests can be played in a week.

Softball and baseball schedules will not coincide this year as softball will start practice on March 1, the same start date for boys and girls golf, girls soccer and boys tennis. Those sports will start their 14-contest season on March 15 and have it end by April 30.

Baseball, track and field and girls tennis will compete on the same schedule with the same amount of contests as wrestling.

Boys soccer’s season will start with practices starting on Jan. 11, matches beginning on Jan. 25 and the 14-match schedule ending on March 12.

Also announced by Tucker was that local educational agencies have the right to decide locker room access for teams that are working out in phase two of the sports offseason workouts guidelines set by the NCHSAA.

Tucker said that allowing fans to attend high school sporting events begins with Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision on when to advance the state to Phase 3 and beyond.

Transfers will not be allowed to play a sport in a private school or in another state and then return to play that same sport that might’ve changed its season, Tucker said.