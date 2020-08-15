From the Fringe

Fairmont’s week in review
The Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Open will be Sept 12 and 13. The two-day event plays best ball on Saturday and Texas Scramble on Sunday. The tournament is open to everyone that has a USGA handicap. Cost is $115 per player, and that includes three rounds of golf, food and beverages each day, range balls and prizes. Entry fee is due Sept.9. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.
Greg Dial and Ricky Lowry were the winners in this week’s senior shootout with a one-stroke victory over Bob Antone and Roy Williamson. The second flight was won by Ronnie Chavis and Ricky Harris, followed by Ron Freeman and David Hunt. The third flight winners were Bucky Beasley and James Howard Locklear, with Brad Hayes and Bob Slahetka taking second place. Closest to the pin winners were Ricky Lowry and Bob Antone.
The next senior shootout will be Tuesday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Top rounds posted this week include: Scott Benton 65; Jeff Wishart 68; David Lowry Jr. 69; Mark Lassiter 69; Brook Gehrke 69; Richie Chmura 70; Mitch Grier 71; Mike Connor 71; Mickey Strickland 71; Billy Allen 71; Barry Leonard 72; Jack Thompson 72; John Stanley 74; Ricky Hamilton 74; James Barron 74; Bert Thomas 74; Eddie Butler 74; Brian Davis 74; Briar Sawyer 74; James Thompson 75; Tim Moore 75; Atlas Warrick 75; Donald Arnette 75; Tommy Davis 75; Mike Gandley 77; Clifton Rich 77.
Pinecrest senior shootout results
Willie Oxendine and Tiger Willie shot a 64 to win this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout by a stroke.
The runners-up were Lee Hunt and Michael Graham.
The closest to the flag winners were D.J. Jones and Clif Nance.
The next senior shootout is Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]