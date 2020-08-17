Kinlaw, Wishart rally to win Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament

LUMBERTON — Word traveled fast at Pinecrest Country Club on Sunday and got to the team of Mark Kinlaw and Jeff Wishart at the right time during the final round of the 43rd-annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament.

Entering the round three shots back of the first-round co-leaders Dyrck Fanning and Scott Benton, it wasn’t until the 16th hole that Kinlaw and Wishart knew they had a chance to close out strong and possibly win the tournament.

The veterans at Pinecrest knew what was needed; post a par on No. 16, the No. 1 handicap hole on the course, and then tack on two birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 for good measure.

“We are a part of the older generation going up against a lot of the younger guys so we had it in our minds how to play to close it out,” Wishart said. “We birdied No. 17 and then I had the birdie on No. 18 and it felt good when that last putt dropped.”

Wishart’s 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole followed a birdie by Kinlaw on No. 17 to lock in a round of 63 for the team that had to wait for the final groups to come in to find out they had won the tournament for the third time in the last nine years. The 59-year-old high school classmates won the event together in 2017 and 2011.

“The thing about this was it was really odd. We started three shots back and coming back from that is a lot when you’re chasing good players like Dyrck and Scott and some of the other teams we were behind,” Kinlaw said.

With the win, Kinlaw ties Fanning with eight Kiwanis All-American titles. Wishart earned his sixth win in the annual two-ball event.

“Dyrck’s a great player. I’ve been playing with or against him since the early 90s,” Kinlaw said. “It’s nice to win this for an eighth time.”

After a 67 in round one, the pair found success with their putters in the final round.

“Saturday we were hitting the ball good, we just didn’t seem to make any putts,” Wishart said. “And then on Sunday we were still hitting the ball good and we were just waiting or the putts to drop and they finally did.”

Kinlaw added that he struggled getting a feel of the greens for the first round, but that changed midway through the front nine on Sunday. He birdied three of the last four holes before making the turn, and the one par during that stretch was covered by a Wishart birdie on No. 8 as the team made the turn in 31.

The pair got off to a slow start on the back nine, with one birdie on the first five holes. Kinlaw added birdies on Nos. 15 and 17 before Wishart’s exclamation point on the last to close out for the team.

“We made birdies on Nos. 12 and 15 and we felt like we didn’t have a chance because we figured the leaders were out there scoring,” Wishart said. “Some people came up and told us on No. 15 that nobody was making a run behind us. So we figured if we could get another birdie or two we would be in good shape.”

Fanning and Benton were 1 over collectively on the par 4s on Sunday after opening with a bogey on the first hole. But the biggest miscue from the team came on the 17th hole when they took a bogey to cement the win for Wishart and Kinlaw. Fanning and Benton took second after a final-round 68 and finished two strokes ahead of John Haskins and Larry Cloninger in third place.

The win for Kinlaw locks in a Kiwanis title in each of the last four decades. Even with No. 8 coming on Sunday, his first in 1991 means the most to him as he won alongside his father, Charlie. The win made them the first Kiwanians to win the tournament and also made them the only father-son duo to win the tournament.

Charlie, who is 90, came to watch the final three holes on Sunday. And like his son and his teammate, was unaware of where they stood among the leaders until the team started making the trek toward the clubhouse on Nos. 17 and 18 to claim the victory.

“It’s fun to win with someone you’ve been friends with for a long time, I think Jeff and I partner well together and winning with a friend like him makes it a little more special,” Kinlaw said.

The tournament had raised $26,000 as of Monday with more sponsorships coming in, according to Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton golf committee chairman Tito Massol.

The other flight winners included Phillip Wallwork and Connor Haskins winning the first flight by two strokes, Larry Lynn Locklear and Warner Hall carding a 69 on Sunday to win the second flight, Donnie Beck and Larry McNeill posting a final-round 70 to win the third flight, Ricky Harris and James H. Oxendine taking the fourth flight and Kent Locklear and Dewey Deese winning the fifth flight.

