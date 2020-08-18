Pirates keep balling in SC travel tournaments

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo Lumberton’s Charlie Miller drives past Hoggard’s Brady Rankin in the 4A East Regional semifinal game in Wilmington in March. Miller and the Flight 22 Elite have found success this summer, much like the Pirates did in the 4A state tournament.

LUMBERTON — While gyms in North Carolina have been closed during the coronavirus shutdown, there’s been an influx of local talent going across the border to play in AAU basketball tournaments in South Carolina in the last month, including two key players that fueled the Lumberton boys basketball team to the co-state championship this past season.

Charlie Miller and Matt Locklear, who will return as seniors this coming season, recently played with their respective teams in the Big Shots Myrtle Beach Finale last weekend, and posted strong showings on the hardwood.

Miller has been playing with the Flight 22 Elite 17-and-under team since the first Big Shots event in early July. In recent weeks, the team has found a rhythm.

Flight 22 is riding a 15-game win streak after claiming titles at Big Shot tournaments in Charleston twice and once in Myrtle Beach. Much like he did for Lumberton this season to help fuel the title run, Miller has been right on the mark shooting from deep.

“After the season, especially during quarantine, I was working out a lot and I was taking advantage of the time off. When we got back I felt like I was getting back where I left off honestly,” Miller said. “It feel great just to be playing with a really good group of guys and keep winning.”

Miller has his made 31 shots from behind the arc in the four tournaments he’s played in since the middle of July, and has scored in double figures eight times in those 15 games.

“I was trying to keep playing at a high level and play with a lot of confidence,” Miller said. “During the playoffs, my confidence grew and I was able to show who I am as a player. Playing here the last couple tournaments, I’ve been trying to show my overall game.”

In the three games at the Myrtle Beach Finale with the DSO Elite team that is based locally, Locklear averaged 24 points per game, which was best in the 17-and-under blue division as the team went 2-1 in the event.

The final game is where Locklear flourished with 42 points, including four made 3-pointers, and had 12 rebounds.

“When I made my first shot, I just knew the hole was getting bigger,” Locklear said. “I just kept shooting.”

That weekend also produced Miller’s best weekend during this recent stretch as he averaged 13.3 points per game and nailed 11 treys in the four games. In the next to last game of that event, Miller scored a team-high 20 points on five 3-pointers as Flight 22 defeated Garner Road, that includes D’Marco Dunn and Will Felton who are among the state’s top basketball recruits.

While Miller made a reputation for himself shooting the ball last season, that is an area Locklear is looking to grow in this offseason and that showed two weekends ago.

“I want to be a leader on the court. This will be my senior year so I need to lead the younger guys in the right direction so we can do the same thing we did this past year,” Locklear said. “I want to make the defense rotate and open other guys up like Charlie. He’s been going off this summer.”

On top of playing with the DSO Elite squad, Locklear also plays with locally-based Team Thunder in Rock Hill in a Phenom event this weekend.

“I feel like I’m doing better this summer because this past season playing varsity at Lumberton, I knew I had to get better to play against some of these boys,” Locklear said. “Hopefully this season of AAU will transfer into next season with Lumberton.”

Flight 22 returns to action in two weeks in Rock Hill, South Carolina where Miller and some of the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s best will put the win streak on the line. Richmond’s Nygie Stroman and Pinecrest’s Bradlee Haskell are playing on the team with the rising Lumberton senior.

“I love playing with them. They are really good players,” Miller said. “It took us a couple games, but after that our chemistry was really good.”

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.