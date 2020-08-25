NCAA decisions remain before UNCP can return to sports

PEMBROKE — A lot has changed for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke athletic department over the last few months in regards to the 2020-21 academic year and the COVID-19 pandemic, and the steps to normalcy for the department requires a few major decision to happen at the national level

For now, UNCP director of athletics Dick Christy has been patient waiting for word to come down from the NCAA on many restart requirements that would first open up practices and workouts for the 16 sponsored sports.

“We’re trying to gather the information as these governing bodies go further along in their planning and going through it with our COVID action team,” Christy said. “I respect that these governing bodies are waiting as long as they can to have the best information possible.”

In the waiting period where coach-and-student-athlete contact is cut off for the time being, Christy has seen the players take initiative in the time being. This comes as a welcome sight after students never returned to campus together in the spring semester as the pandemic spread before spring break.

“Seeing the athletes in the building and doing things on their own was the first big thing because we went so long without seeing them,” Christy said. “The next step is getting them in their practice environment.”

Schedules for fall sports have been moved around over the summer to accommodate those athletes with a season during this school year.

Football, playing as an associate member of the Mountain East Conference, will play a five-game slate in the spring that keeps its member schools under 50% maximum of games played to keep eligibility in tact for this season for all student-athletes. Volleyball and women’s soccer has been moved to the spring as well to compete in the Peach Belt Conference, and no announcement has been made about scheduling yet.

The moves were announced weeks after many Division II conferences across the country first made changes to their fall sports season, and the planning behind that was to wait for the latest information to prepare for the best option, according to Christy.

“I’m happy that both leagues held out the maximum time for hope. Watching the numbers, seeing what the landscape was looking like and seeing what is required,” Christy said. “The downside of that is our student-athletes and coaches are getting antsy and want answers.”

Another NCAA announcement that UNCP and other Division II schools are waiting for is a copy of the action taken at the Division I level to restore a year of eligibility for fall sports student-athletes due to the pandemic. Christy said this blanket waiver would clear the way for scheduling for many sports that have been moved to the spring, and allow athletic departments the chance to plan for what could be a hectic spring semester.

“Once they determine that, it makes it easier for the conferences to determine how many games they want to play because right now if only get 50% of your games in, students have that option to not use that year of eligibility against themselves,” Christy said.

Effects of delays could bleed into the winter sports season as well, and that was another point of emphasis Christy said he was waiting for guidance on before scheduling of basketball, wrestling and indoor track and field could start.

With the Peach Belt’s announcement for volleyball and women’s soccer being moved, the conference allowed for schools, at their discretion, to begin countable athletic related activity, which includes practices and workouts.

“In order for schools to start that CARA, schools have to have their masking, testing and distancing parameters in place,” Christy said.

He said that the department is working “earnestly” to get all the requirements met so UNCP’s teams can return to working out.

Other UNC system schools have faced the abrupt closing of on-campus learning within the first few weeks of the semester, and UNCP has had more than 80 cases since students returned to campus nearly a month ago. With those numbers, the athletic department is planning for any scenario, but is optimistic about the situation that UNCP is in.

“Obviously, I’m hopeful we can stay face-to-face because I think we are in a totally different scenario than those other schools,” Christy said. “If you look at some of the best data, we are hopeful we are on the back side of some of that initial spread. Those other campuses being in urban areas have never got through that initial spread.”

