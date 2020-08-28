Robeson County Bears open the season on the road

August 28, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Bears semi-professional football team will open its season on the road Saturday, after the start of the season was postponed a week.

The Bears travel to the Rockingham County Grizzlies for the season opener for both Central Carolina Football League teams. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex located at 1000 Irisburg Rd., Axton, Va.

The team starts the season with three straight road games before its home opener on Sept. 26.