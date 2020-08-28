Robeson County Bears open the season on the road

August 21, 2020
LUMBERTON — Friday night was meant to be the unofficial start of the school year when hundreds gather in bleachers lining local high school football fields as the Friday night lights turn on to the tune of the high school band.
But here we are with months more to wait until high school football’s return in North Carolina set for February. And for local football coaches, it’s a wait to return to a sense of normalcy.
A seven-game regular season in the chill of winter and early spring will be the “new normal,” if that phrase can even be used in this situation, for this coming football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And when Feb. 26 hits and North Carolina football teams take the field, the teams will have the same feelings as they would’ve if the opener was on Aug. 21.
“It’s always a rush,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said.
“It’s like all year you wait for Christmas and there’s that build up with Christmas Eve and then you let it all out. It’s usually the most hype or most energy you feel.”
For three of the five Robeson County schools, Friday would’ve been the first step in steadying the footing of the program with a new head coach taking over. George Coltharp at Fairmont and Stephen Roberson at Purnell Swett were making their returns to the county as head coaches, and Adam Deese was taking the reins of the Lumberton squad he coached as an interim head coach for the last half of last season.
“That’s probably always the best feeling of the year because its the first game and you really have a chance coming into a new season to get a good feel of how your team is going to participate,” Roberson said. “You don’t get a do-over of the first game.”
Roberson previously coached locally at South Robeson as his first head-coaching job after serving as a Purnell Swett assistant coach.
“That first game as a head coach is probably the most memorable feeling,” Roberson said.
The Rams would’ve played at Pine Forest if Friday was the start of the season in what has been a tradition for the two schools in recent years.
Coming off a 1-10 campaign in 2019, there has been little face-to-face contact with the new coaches and the players that will suit up for the Rams in spring 2021.
“It’s been so tough because I haven’t had a chance to do anything football-related with my team,” Roberson said. “It’s going to be really, really difficult. We haven’t had a chance to install a system other than paper.”
Coltharp is in the same situation, having no time spent working out with his players after taking over the program in February.
“I’ve not been able to take the guys out one time,” Coltharp said. “I’m glad the kids are going to get a chance to play hopefully. I was really happy they came out and said this is the date.”
Forest Hills was set to come to Fairmont to open the season. After taking a break from coaching the last few seasons, Coltharp was ready for the excitement that comes on Friday nights. Now that will have to wait.
“It’s always been a special time and it’s really just unfortunate that we can’t do it right now,” he said. “There’s just nothing like Friday night football. High school football is about as pure as it gets. There’s nothing like the band and the cheerleaders and the booster club over there cooking collard sandwiches or fish or whatever. The atmosphere of high school football, especially in a small town, is kind of like the fabric of America.”
Fairmont is coming off a playoff appearance in 2019.
Ches and St. Pauls’ Mike Setzer were the only returning coaches in the county for this year, and both led their programs to respectable seasons in 2019.
The Bulldogs finish in third place in the Three Rivers Conference last year, and are expected to have a new look on offense with Heisman-winning running back Marqueise Coleman graduating. St. Pauls was set to play North Edgecombe to open the season.
“Being used to going out the same time of year, especially this week, I’ve been getting the itch and my nose has been twinkling a little bit,” Setzer said. “We have been preparing the field like we are going to play anyways. It’s one of those things where we wish we could go, but it is what it is.”
Instead, the coaching staff is adapting to the changes to better prepare for February.
“I’m one of the coaches that rolls with the punches. Our coaching staff right now, we are kind of in another spring ball type of atmosphere,” Setzer said. “I miss it, but one to err on the side of safety.
“Basically I think this year we are going to be high-octane offensively and defensively.”
The Red Devils shared the Three Rivers Conference title with Whiteville, and made it to the second round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs. North Johnston was scheduled to come to Red Springs to open the year.
“All year long you anticipate getting at it, and that’s your first chance to get at it,” Ches said. “It’s hard to have memories when you have all that adrenaline and you are kind of in the fog.”