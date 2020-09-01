Football standouts with decisions made and decisions to come

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo St. Pauls’ William Ford runs in a 7-on-7 scrimmage at Richmond last summer. Ford will opt out of this season, graduate early and enroll at Florida Atlantic University.

FAIRMONT — The adjustment of the high school football season in North Carolina starting in February has started a movement that will leave many of the state’s top players not on the prep gridiron for their final season.

Many players who have already verbally committed to college football are deciding to forego their senior season of football to prepare for or protect their chances at the next level. A handful of local football players have found themselves in that situation, including Fairmont’s Kadeem Leonard and St. Pauls’ William Ford, who have already opted to skip the coming football season.

Leonard, an outside linebacker for the Golden Tornadoes, committed to the University of Central Florida in June. When the North Carolina High School Athletic Association made its decision for the revised schedule, the senior took to Twitter for his announcement.

“With the decision that has just been made I’ve decided that I will be enrolling early to UCF,” Leonard tweeted.

But the thought process behind the decision took place well before the announcement from the NCHSAA.

“I had approached Kadeem early on and took a look at his academics when recruiting started picking up for him. When he got the first offer from Army, I went to the principal and the guidance counselor had them pull the stuff to see what were the odds of him graduating early,” Fairmont coach George Coltharp said. “He had to take four core classes in the fall, but it was doable.”

As much as Leonard’s academic ability helped, another major piece in the decision to enroll early was UCF’s acceptance of him as an early enrollee.

Coltharp said that now Leonard is in rarefied air for the program, and the opportunities that Leonard has before him could benefit both him and his teammates in the long run.

“If he does what he is supposed to do, he has a bachelor’s degree in 3 1/2 years and finishes his eligibility up with a master’s degree,” Coltharp said. “The thing I’ve talked to Kadeem about more than anything is he has an opportunity to go down there and do the right things so Fairmont remains a viable recruiting opportunity for all schools.”

St. Pauls finds itself assessing the chances of being without at least four starters come February as Ford and defensive linemen Ethan Roberts and Enrique Lopez-Ray have already committed to Division I programs as well. Wide receiver Waltay Jackson has several offers to consider for this coming season.

“What we are telling them to take into account is how are the coaches they would be playing for at the next level feel about it,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said.

“At St. Pauls, we are going to do what the kid wants to do.”

Ford, a tight end, committed to play at Florida Atlantic University in June and will follow the route of Leonard.

“I felt like that if a kid is really comfortable with where they are going, and the guy wants to graduate early, it won’t be an issue,” Setzer said. “A lot of places have recruited him wanting him to come in and make an immediate impact and that’s what FAU is expecting of him.”

Roberts has committed to Eastern Illinois and Lopez-Ray to the Air Force Academy.

With the possibility of holes in starting spots, Setzer said that allows others to exercise their next-man-up mentality.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity. In some of the situations, some of the kids, we didn’t expect them to have such a big contribution coming up,” he said. “Now they are looking at the possibility of a a tremendous spring for them.”

