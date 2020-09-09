McGirt in field for PGA Tour season opener

Fairmont native making 2nd Tour start since injury

Chris Stiles Sports editor
NAPA, Calif. — Fairmont native William McGirt is in the field this week as the PGA Tour begins its 2020-21 season at the Safeway Open in Napa, California.

The event will be McGirt’s second PGA Tour start since undergoing two hip surgeries. He returned to the Tour at the Memorial Tournament in July after a 22-month absence.

McGirt will tee off Thursday at 10:50 a.m. on the 10th hole, paired with J.B. Holmes and Brice Garnett. The threesome will start their second round Friday at 3:50 p.m. on the first hole.

McGirt will hope to build on a made cut at Memorial, the site of his lone PGA Tour win in 2016, where he finished tied for 68th in an event with the strongest field in a regular PGA Tour event in history, according to the Official World Golf Rankings’ strength of field metric. A second-round 69 helped him to make the cut in that event before he struggled in tough conditions on the weekend.

In two rehab starts on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour, most recently at early August at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Nebraska, McGirt has missed the cut.

The PGA Tour granted McGirt a major medical extension of 29 starts because of the hip injury, of which he has 28 remaining. To maintain status at the end of the extension McGirt will need to compile 375 FedEx Cup points in those starts; he earned three points at the Memorial.

McGirt has four previous starts in the Safeway Open, with two coming at this week’s host venue, Silverado Country Club. In those two, he finished in a tie for 30th in 2015 with four rounds of par or better, and withdrew after the third round in 2014.

He also missed the cut in 2013 and finished tied for 36th in 2011 when the event was at another course.

Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Jim Furyk, Sergio Garcia and Shane Lowry are among the 156 players in the Safeway field. Many top players are not playing in the event, which is sandwiched between last week’s Tour Championship and next week’s U.S. Open. Defending champion Cameron Champ is not in the field.

