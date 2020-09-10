UNCP suspends women’s golf program

September 10, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Chris Stiles Sports editor

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is suspending its women’s golf program for two years, athletic director Dick Christy announced Thursday.

After the two-year suspension, the budget review committee will decide whether to continue the suspension, reinstate the program or cut the program.

“(It’s) extremely disappointing and I feel for the staff and the students,” Christy said. “We’re just trying to serve the majority of them and make sure we put ourselves on solid footing.

“Anybody is too much, but it is the least staffing or student impact of any other change.”

The move comes as the result of an athletic department budget shortfall of over $1.25 million due to the suspension of collegiate sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. Women’s golf expenditures average about $110,000 per year, Christy said.

“That’s how much we were upside-down from where we thought we would be last fiscal year,” Christy said. “We’ve been chipping away at it since June, but it’s clear we’re not going to have enough reoccuring savings in these first two years to avoid some reoccuring budget reduction.

“The $110,000 is kind of the in the wheelhouse of what we’re hoping will be the shortfall we would need to address once revenues recover next year.”

The decision ultimately resided with the chancellor, Christy said, but the budget revision committee and executive committee were also a part of the process. It was also vetted with a Title IX law firm.

The decision to cut women’s golf specifically was made in part because it is the school’s team with both the smallest roster and smallest coaching staff. The team currently has seven players, far below the national average, and one coach, David Synan.

Also contributing was the fact the sport has the third-highest expenditure per athlete, behind men’s and women’s basketball.

The university will honor scholarships for any of the affected athletes who choose to remain full-time students at the school, and will maintain access to UNCP’s athletic training facilities. For those wishing to transfer, the university will grant an immediate release and will help the athletes in finding another school.

For any athletes that stay, the athletic department will look for opportunities for them to compete individually in the spring season.

“We don’t know the details yet. Some of that depends on tournaments and their availability. We’re going to do what we can to see what’s in the best interests of the girls, but the No. 1 priority is to make sure we don’t affect a year of eligibility for them, and give them every opportunity, if they want to compete elsewhere, that we don’t impact that.”

Affected women’s golf athletes are redshirt-sophomores Samantha Debusk, Amanda Hamrin and Georgia Page, redshirt-freshman Elizabeth Ritchie and freshmen Toni Blackwell, Lauren Martin and Purnell Swett graduate Madison Deese.

The team was set to begin play in October, as the Peach Belt Conference announced Aug. 21 that cross country and women’s golf would be the league’s first sports back after the pandemic-related suspension.

The university discontinued men’s golf after the 2013-14 season.

According to the Associated Press, nationwide two NCAA Division-II women’s golf programs have been cut during the COVID-19 pandemic, and nine across all NCAA divisions. There have been 58 sports programs cut across Division II since March.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.