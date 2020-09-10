Son of Jamain Stephens dies at age 20

Staff report

CALIFORNIA, Penn. — The son of Lumberton native and former NFL player Jamain Stephens died Tuesday.

Jamain Stephens Jr., 20, was playing college football at the Division-II level as a defensive end at California University of Pennsylvania. He was a senior majoring in business administration and an honor roll student.

He would have turned 21 later this month.

Media reports originally attributed Stephens’ death to complications of COVID-19, based on a statement by Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, where Stephens attended; Central Catholic said in a statement Wednesday it “mistakenly attributed his death without official confirmation on cause of death.”

Jamain Stephens Sr. played eight NFL seasons as an offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals after playing at Lumberton High School and North Carolina A&T.