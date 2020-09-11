Knox holds first-round lead at Safeway, McGirt 6 back in 36th

September 10, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff and wire report
NAPA, Calif. — Russell Knox shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Safeway Open, the first event of the new PGA Tour season.

After missing the FedExCup playoffs by two spots to close last season, Knox had seven birdies and eagled the 550-yard, par-5 fifth hole.

Sam Burns, Cameron Percy and Bo Hoag were a stroke back. Two-time Safeway Open champ Brendan Steele joined Pat Perez at 65.

Fairmont native William McGirt opened up with a 3-under 69 in his second start back on the Tour since multiple hip surgeries.

The round left McGirt in a tie for 36th and six shots behind Knox.

McGirt shot a 4-under 32 on the front nine — his second nine holes after starting on the 10th tee — with birdies at the second, third, sixth and seventh holes. He started slow with bogeys at the 14th and 15th holes before making birdie at the par-4 17th to kickstart his round, turning at 1-over par before his solid closing stretch.

Three of McGirt’s birdies, on holes No. 2, 6 and 17, came after hitting approach shots inside eight feet, including an approach to two feet, 10 inches at the 6th. He also made a putt of nearly 30 feet for his birdie at No. 7.

McGirt starts his second round on the first hole Friday at 3:50 p.m.

Knox is seeking his first victory since 2016 when he captured both the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and Travelers Championship for his only PGA Tour wins.

Historically a slow starter, the 35-year-old Scot had the first-round lead at Silverado Resort despite more early struggles.

Knox hit his first tee shot of the day into the rough and had to scramble for par. After two-putting on the par-3 second hole, Knox left his approach on No. 3 41 feet short of the pin, forcing another two-putt.

A birdie on No. 4 got Knox back on track, and the eagle on No. 5 jump-started his rise up the leaderboard.

Phil Mickelson, playing a warm-up before next week’s U.S. Open at Winged Foot, shot 71.

“The best way to get ready for Winged Foot is to play well here,” Mickelson said. “These fairways are tighter and more difficult to hit than what we’ll have next week. But the rough is going to be a lot more penalizing next week so it’s a great way to work on driving, work on your golf swing.”

Play began after a lengthy morning fog delay, and some of the late starters were unable to finish the round before dark. The sky in Northern California has been filled with thick smoke from fires for the past two weeks, although the situation Thursday wasn’t nearly as bad as it had been 24 hours prior when heavy ash fell and made breathing conditions difficult.

“Yesterday was very uncomfortable,” Brendan Steele said. “I hadn’t seen anything like that as far as playing golf in it. I’ve been around too many fires in my time, but yeah, with the ash coming down and just how dark it was. I mean, (noon) there’s lights on the putting green. That’s not a normal occurrence for us. It really affected me yesterday, too. I didn’t feel right all day.”