McGirt 34th entering weekend at Safeway Open

PEMBROKE — The boisterous crowds. The momentous plays. The big wins.

The things that fans love most about college football are temporarily on hold on The University of North Carolina at Pembroke campus due to COVID-19, with the potential of games being played in the spring and the hope for a normal season next fall.

But as Grace P. Johnson Stadium sits quiet this September, one can remember the most boisterous crowds, the most momentous plays and the biggest wins for the UNCP program from over the years — and Saturday marks seven years since those elements were all at their peak.

UNCP hosted No. 5 Winston-Salem State, who had reached the national championship game the season before, in its 2013 season opener for the program’s first — and, to date, only — nationally-televised game. The Braves came away with a 25-21 win, arguably the biggest in program history.

“It was electric, it was an amazing setting,” said Pete Shinnick, UNCP’s head coach from 2007-13. “You’ve got the game on TV, but then you’ve got all those fans there. And then the resiliency of our team. We had been close against Winston-Salem (State) a couple of times, so to finally put it together and just play a great game was awesome.”

A school-record 7,948 fans packed the stadium — the bleachers were full and fans lined the fenceline along the track, four and five deep — and provided a great atmosphere for the Braves and Rams to play in.

“From warmups the energy from the crowd was amazing,” said Dominique Bridges, a junior defensive back. “We kind of got into it with Winston before the game, so that hyped it up even more. We were down … but we never panicked, and came back and that energy from the crowd actually lifted us toward the end of the game.”

“In terms of a gametime atmosphere, it was one of the best I’ve ever played in, whether it be Carter-Finley, Death Valley,” said sophomore kicker Connor Haskins, who later played in the ACC as a graduate transfer at N.C. State. “You just knew when you stepped on that field at that moment that night that it was a big game.”

After UNCP scored on a safety and a short Haskins field goal in the first quarter to go up 5-0, sophomore Tamari White scored on a 1-yard touchdown run for a 12-0 lead with 8:19 left in the half.

“We got in the huddle, the offensive line looked at me and I looked at the offensive line, and they told me ‘I got you,’” White said. “They told me they’d get behind me. And we punch it in, and that was kind of a momentum shift, when we got an offensive touchdown, and the defense told us they’ve got us.”

Indeed, it would take the UNCP defense’s strong efforts the rest of the way to earn the win, as the offense did not find the end zone the rest of the game. But that defensive success wasn’t without some personnel concerns, as junior defensive back L.J. Stroman was ejected for targeting and Bridges left the game briefly with cramps.

“That year we just had a good group that had worked hard, and we talk about having a next-man-up mentality,” said Shane Richardson, the Braves defensive coordinator from 2007-13 and current head coach. “And I think that whole group, they were ready to embrace that, and some of them obviously had to do that in that moment.”

Mike Lawrence, a Winston-Salem native in his sophomore season, got more playing time in Stroman’s place. And after the Rams had scored a touchdown just before halftime and two more in the third quarter for a 21-12 lead, it was Lawrence who turned the game around with a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“The quarterback pumped my way, but I wasn’t looking at the quarterback because I had my eyes on the receiver, and he didn’t really sell the route too well,” Lawrence said. “And I saw him do a little fake stop, and I didn’t fall for that, so as he kept going I just saw the ball in the air, and I tracked it. It was a little bit out of my reach, so I had to make an athletic play, reach out and caught it.

“I kind of circled the field a little bit, but Fred Williams was blocking for me the other way … so I followed my block to the end zone.”

UNCP took a 22-21 lead on its next offensive possession with a 22-yard Haskins field goal with 14:14 remaining, then added to the lead one drive later on a 44-yard Haskins kick with 6:58 to go.

“I remember hitting that ball and never having a doubt,” said Haskins, a Lumberton High School alum with two prep teammates (Larry Hearne, Maurice Lewis) on the WSSU roster.

“My freshman year I played in a lot of games and had some big kicks and stuff, but I don’t know if I’d ever really been in a testing situation. … I felt like that was the first time in my college career that I came through for my team in a big moment.”

After Haskins’ third field goal, the teams exchanged punts, then exchanged fumbles — Steven Moore forced and Fred Williams recovered the Rams’ fumble; then with UNCP trying to run out the clock, the Braves gave it back on the next play.

WSSU had one last chance to retake the lead — but Bridges made a play.

“The quarterback had his guy, and I knew he was going there, and just faded him a little bit,” Bridges said. “As soon as he let it go, I knew where it was going and just took off and made a heck of a play on it.”

That terrific play was an interception, regaining possession to seal the win. Bridges high-stepped back to the sideline, and was later carried off the field, after an acrobatic catch on the pick.

“The pick that he made, he kind of went up and contorted his body in the air to kind of go up over top but in front, at the same time, of the receiver, and came down with it,” Richardson said. “It kind of almost looked like he flipped. I remember thinking about how fitting it was for him to come up with something like that because he had worked as hard as anybody else on our team.”

UNCP had earned its biggest win to date — and what many still consider the biggest win in program history.

“I thought it was huge,” Shinnick said. “I think at the time, they came in (No. 5) in the country, and to be able to get that done and to be able to accomplish that, and really put us on an amazing start in an amazing season as well, that was obviously one of our best seasons. It was just a big moment for us.”

The 2013 season, starting with the WSSU win, marked a mentality shift for the UNCP program.

“I remember a lot of friends, family, everyone being in the crowd, and I think being a little bit shocked at the result,” said Haskins, who practically grew up on the UNCP campus as the son of longtime basketball coach John Haskins. “But it was fun to talk about that game, and celebrate that game after, and from a player’s perspective to be like ‘no, we went into that game expecting to win.’”

Propelled by their first-ever win over WSSU, the Braves were 9-1 in the regular season in 2013, with noteworthy wins against defending national champion Valdosta State and Division-I UNC Charlotte. UNCP received a bye in the NCAA Division II playoffs, but lost its second-round game to North Alabama.

“It gave our team and our program confidence that we were able to play on a national level, and it really opened up the doors for the guys to realize how good we could be and what that season could do for us and how special it could have been,” Richardson said. “I think we really rode the momentum coming out of that game one and that experience, and we took it with us; I think that’s part of why we had such a great year that year is because of that game.”

Now in their late 20s, the players involved in the win over WSSU have memories they’ll recall for the rest of their lives.

“We have so many memories from that game,” White said. “We knew we had some special pieces, and we had an opportunity to do something really special. We had a lot of confidence coming into that game, knowing that it was at home, it was live on television, and we just kind of gelled together, and refused to roll over for them.”

“It’s definitely the biggest game I’ve played in,” Bridges said. “To make a play like that to seal a victory, defending runner-up in Division-II, that was big. Being carried off the field, those are things that you just don’t forget.”

As the 2013 Braves team thinks back seven years to what they accomplished, they can do so knowing that it was a turning point for not just their team, but the athletics program and the university.

“In the moment, you don’t realize it — and I probably realized it more than most because of my experience — but that night was the pinnacle of UNC Pembroke football, and I’m just incredibly lucky and blessed to say I had a small part in it,” Haskins said. “I think that game, that year was the turning point that really put Pembroke football, Pembroke athletics on the map.”