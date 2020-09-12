McGirt 34th entering weekend at Safeway Open

Staff report
NAPA, Calif. — William McGirt sits in a tie for 34th after two rounds in the PGA Tour’s season opener, the Safeway Open in Napa, California.

The Fairmont native shot a 3-under 69 for the second straight day at the Silverado Country Club, and enters the weekend nine shots off the lead, held by Sam Burns at 15 under.

Through the first two days of the event, McGirt has consistently given himself good birdie opportunites with several close approaches. He birdied three holes in a four-hole stretch on the front nine, turning in 1-under 35 after the nine also included two bogeys.

Aback nine of 2-under 34 included a 21-foot birdie putt at the 11th and another birdie at the 16th.

McGirt will tee off Saturday at 1:15 p.m., paired with Jhonattan Vegas.

Burns, who shot a second-round 65, has a two-stroke lead over Harry Higgs, who shot 62 to get to 13 under for the event. Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan and Russell Knox are tied for third at 12 under.

Among the players tied with McGirt at 6 under is Phil Mickelson, who shot a second-round 67, and Raleigh teenager Akshay Bhatia.

Jordan Spieth missed the cut at 1 under par.