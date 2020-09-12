From the fringe

September 12, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Mark Madden and Jack Thompson were the winners of this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout.

The pair shot a 64 and won in a scorecard playoff over runners-up Willie Oxendine and Tiger Willie.

The closest to the flag winners were Jerry Long and Herb Oxendine.

Next week’s senior shootout is Thursday with a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont’s week in review

The next senior shootout will be Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Robeson County Golf Championships scheduled

The 39th annual Robeson County Golf Championship presented by Dial Insurance is scheduled for Sept. 18-20 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The event is broken up into five divisions: Championship, Regular, Senior, Super Senior and Ladies. Cost per golfer is $70 for the Regular, Senior, Super Senior and Ladies divisions and $100 for the Championship Division. The Championship Division is 54 holes, while the others are 36 holes. Entry deadline is Sept. 15.

The event is open to any golfer 13 years of age or older as of the start of the event for the Championship, Regular and Ladies Division. Seniors is open to any golfer from 55 to 65 years old, and Super Seniors is for anyone 65 years or older. Participants must be a Robeson County resident or a member at a Robeson County golf course.

Super Seniors and Championship divisions will play on the Friday of the championships, all divisions will play on Saturday and Sunday includes the Championship, Regular, Senior and Ladies divisions final rounds.

An entry form can be picked up at Pinecrest Country Club. The deadline to register is Tuesday.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles via email at [email protected]