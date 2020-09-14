McGirt pleased with play after up-and-down Safeway Open

Up-and-down week nets 67th-place finish

By Chris Stiles Sports editor
NAPA, Calif. — While the result was an up and down week, William McGirt is pleased with his play at the Safeway Open, the PGA Tour’s 2020-21 season opener held over the weekend.

The Fairmont native shot 3-under 69 in the first, second and final rounds at Silverado Country Club, with a Saturday round of 5-over 77. He finished the tournament tied for 67th at 4 under par, in an event played just a few miles away from some of the ongoing wildfires ravaging much of Northern California.

“I played pretty well all week, including Saturday when I shot 77,” McGirt told The Robesonian Monday. “It was an extremely weird week with the fires, smoke, temperature swings, etc., and Saturday’s round fit right in there.”

In that third round, McGirt started with five bogeys in the first six holes. He said inconsistent green conditions made the course play difficult in the round.

“Saturday was probably the second best day I had with my ball striking,” McGirt said. “I landed six shots that day within 10 feet of the pin and didn’t have a single putt for birdie. The greens had me baffled as I would hit a shot that would bounce over one green and then it spin off the next green. It was extremely difficult to figure out, which made for a poor score.”

Even with three sub-70 rounds for the week, McGirt said he felt his score was the highest possible for how he played, but still had plenty of positive takeaways overall.

“Each day the score was about as high as it could be,” he said. “I just wasn’t able to capitalize on the opportunities I gave myself. All in all, I was pleased with how I played and I look forward to building on my play from last week.”

McGirt earned three FedEx Cup points in the event. He has now earned a total of six points in his two starts since returning from hip surgery; he has 27 starts remaining in his major medical extension to earn a total of 375 points to maintain his PGA Tour status. He is 64th in the 2020-21 FedEx Cup standings after the opener.

McGirt plans to play next at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the first weekend of October in Mississippi.

Stewart Cink won the tournament at 21 under par, two strokes ahead of Harry Higgs. The 47-year-old Cink, whose son Reagan was caddying for him, earned his first PGA Tour win since the 2009 British Open after shooting a 7-under 65 in the final round.

Akshay Bhatia, an 18-year-old Wake Forest native, finished at 16 under in a tie for ninth. Bhatia played the event on a sponsor’s exemption; the top-10 finish means the exemption extends to the next regular Tour event, next week in the Dominican Republic.

Phil Mickelson finished tied for 44th at 10 under after a 2-under 70 on Sunday.

The U.S. Open begins Thursday at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.