Stiles: What’s changed here, and what won’t

Above all, the year 2020 has been and continues to be the year everything has changed.

And, while small in scope compared to many of the other things that have happened, this sports section is no different.

Having no live sports to cover locally since March has been a big part of that — and, to that end, you have no idea how excited I am to cover the Robeson County Golf Championship this weekend, just for the simple fact that I can once again be live on location.

Through the hiatus, the former curator of these pages, Jonathan Bym, did a terrific job continuing to tell the stories of the players and coaches that make up a great Robeson County athletic community, even as those stories included no final scores or stat lines.

But now, as we are in the last stretch of weeks before sports resume at the high school level and at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, it’s my turn.

Fortunately, I’m familiar with everything that Robeson County sports entails from my previous time at this publication as Jonathan’s cohort. I’ve been away for the last five months, but, in case you haven’t noticed by now, I’ve returned as sports editor.

A typical introduction column is not necessary — we already know each other.

So instead of continuing to talk about what’s changed in these pages, let me talk about what hasn’t and won’t change.

The goal of The Robesonian’s sports department is no different: to tell relevant, objective stories, both about the games and beyond them, from various angles and perspectives.

For the time being, I’m a one-person staff. Who knows if that will change in the future, but for the present it’s a simple fact of life.

Therefore, my goal is to work that much harder to serve this community and tell its athletic story as well as it’s always been told. I’ll have the physical limitation of only being able to be one place at a time — but it won’t be an excuse.

I know that’s a high bar to live up to. Those you’ve previously read in these pages are all terrific journalists, and they are also some of the best people in the business regardless of their job ability. I strive for that standard to continue.

To that end, many of you have expressed disappointment at Jonathan’s departure. I understand that sentiment, as it was bittersweet for me that it took my friend and golfing buddy leaving to advance my own career. This column would be incomplete without expressing gratitude to him for bringing me here a year ago, and more importantly for his friendship over the last year-plus through good times and bad — of which there have been plenty of both.

Hopefully, as we get deeper into the 2020-21 school year, those good times will be more and more frequent again — and a huge sign of that is happening next week as, pending school board approval, Robeson County schools will be allowed to resume athletic workouts.

And as sports eventually get back to full force, there’s plenty I’m looking forward to in Robeson County.

Can Lumberton boys basketball make an encore after their run to the state championship game? Will Red Springs football keep up the momentum after a conference championship?

Can Purnell Swett or St. Pauls girls basketball take the next step after their best seasons in a generation? Will Fairmont baseball’s talented young core step up as they become upperclassmen?

What impact will the county’s three new head football coaches make? With Drew Richards back, can UNCP men’s basketball repeat as Peach Belt champions?

Can Fairmont’s William McGirt return to his pre-injury form and win again on the PGA Tour?

I’m privileged to be the one who will get to tell these stories and many more. I look forward to seeing Robeson County gather as one once again to support our county’s young people in the athletic arena.

And that passion our county shows in supporting its teams — that’s something I know will never change.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.