RCGC roundup: Hall takes Super Senior title

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Daniel Zeng hits his tee shot at the 10th hole during Saturday’s round at the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.
Lonail Locklear
Carter
LUMBERTON — A strong finishing stretch allowed Warner Hall to finish off a victory in the Super Senior Division at the Robeson County Golf Championship sponsored by Dial Insurance.
After an opening-round 71 on Friday, Hall finished 3 under over the last seven holes to card an even-par 72 and win the division by eight strokes over Donnie Beck.
“I just putted pretty good,” Hall said. “I got a lot of breaks the first day, didn’t get no breaks today. But 5-footers, I made all of them.”
After a bogey at the 11th hole, Hall made a 40-foot birdie putt at No. 12 and made additional birdies on holes No. 13, 15 and 18.
Hall’s back-nine 35 was the only under-par nine-hole score in the division on Saturday.
Beck shot a 76 in the second round to finish at 7-over 151 for the tournament.
Greg Canady shot 79 Saturday and finished third at 8 over on the strength of his first-round 73.
Haymore leads Regular Division
Brian Haymore shot an even-par 72 to take a four-stroke lead in the first round of the tournament’s Regular Division.
Haymore opened with a front-nine 35 and shot 37 on the second side.
Justin Strickland and Jody Allen are tied for second after each shot 4-over 76.
Daniel Zeng, the youngest player in the field in any division at age 14, is tied for fourth in the division after shooting 5-over 77.
Zeng made double bogey on each of the first two holes, and was just 1 over par over the final 16 holes, propeled by a birdie putt from off the green on No. 3.
“I just started hitting my driver well,” Zeng said. “It took me a while to heat up, I definitely didn’t start the way I wanted to with two consecutive doubles. I made it work. I was playing it shot by shot, and every hole, if I didn’t hit a good shot, I tried to recover with the next.”
Phillip Wallwork is tied with Zeng after a 77. Gavin Locklear and Patrick Prevatte shot 79, as did Randy Chavis, who opened in 8-over 44 but shot 1-under 35 on the back nine.
Locklear comfortably leading Senior Division
Lonail Locklear shot an even-par 36 both nines at Pinecrest to post a round of 72 to lead the Senior Division by six strokes.
Locklear said he kept the ball in the fairway by hitting mostly 3-woods and hybrids off the tee.
“My driver wasn’t hitting too good; I think I hit my driver four times,” Locklear said. “I just tried to keep the ball straight in front of the hole. It’s an easy course from the greens; you just have to play the course, don’t let the course play you.”
Locklear birdied the sixth hole, chipped in for birdie at No. 7 and birdied holes No. 16 and 18.
Pete Maynor is in second in the division after a 78. David Ayers shot 80, Phillip Bradford shot 81 and Roy Williamson had an 82.
Carter playing solo in Ladies Division
Only one participant signed up for the Ladies Division in this year’s tournament: Pandora Carter.
As a result, Carter’s situation in the tournament is different from the rest of the field. Instead of trying to beat competition head-to-head, she’s simply trying to shoot the best score she can and enjoy the event.
“I just love to play golf, that’s it,” she said. “Just to see what I can do. I was hoping to shoot below 90, but I shot 90 today. Tomorrow I aim to do better.”
Carter shot 43 on the front nine and 47 on the back nine Saturday.
Carter was paired with two Senior Division players on Saturday and will be again Sunday.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.