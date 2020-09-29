UNCP cross country to open season Friday in Lumberton

Ormsby

PEMBROKE — When The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s and women’s cross country teams host the Braves Cross Country Twilight meet Friday at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton, it will be more than just a season opener.

The meet will be the first high school or college athletic competition in Robeson County since March 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cross country is the first sport allowed to resume competition in the Peach Belt Conference, in which UNCP competes; the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will start the 2020-21 athletic year with volleyball and cross country beginning in November.

The event is a dual meet with the Braves and Francis Marion. But even with just two teams competing, the event is nonetheless a big step for the team as the season gets underway.

“It’ll be nice to get some semblance of normalcy in the county, or at least on campus, so I think from that standpoint we’re ready to go, even if it is just a dual meet,” said Dr. David Ormsby, UNCP’s head cross country coach.

“I think overall it’s just a blessing to have a season. I think there’s six or seven conferences across the country that are actually doing a fall season, so to be fortunate enough to be in one of those conferences, I think there’s 89 or 90 schools participating, I think that’s good for our kids.”

Friday’s event, per PBC regulations, will be held without spectators. Each team is limited to seven runners. The women’s race will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by the men’s race at 5:15 p.m.

Ormsby said his team will employ a less aggressive strategy for the season-opening meet. Only seven runners are allowed for each team, and Ormsby is opting for some of his top runners to be the ones held out.

“(We’ll) pack run, get used to the distance, running as a team, and then when we get to the 8K distance (for men) and 6K distance next week, open them up a little more, and then probably about mid- to late-October, let them go full on 100 percent and then go into conference,” Ormsby said.

The lead-up to the season has, of course, been unlike any other year.

“We’ve been on campus since July 30, and for that first six weeks they had to do everything on their own,” Ormsby said. “We didn’t get cleared to practice until late (August), early September, so it’s been nice to be with the kids when we have been able to practice, but that first four to six weeks on campus was rough.

“Because we’re usually, we’re back, we’re practicing, we’re going to Boone for preseason. It’s nice to have that feeling of normalcy, but it’s definitely different.”

The team has several athletes from outside the U.S., with three men and two women on the roster from Kenya. Ormsby said all of them stayed in Pembroke or with friends and family in the U.S. for the summer during the pandemic.

Through the rest of the season, the Braves will compete at Queens on Oct. 9, at Coastal Carolina on Oct. 16, at South Carolina-Beaufort on Oct. 24 and at the PBC Championship at North Georgia on Nov. 14.

The number of races will remain below an NCAA limit, in place for this season’s unique circumstances, that will allow athletes to not burn a year of eligibility in a shortened season.

The Braves men were picked to finish third in the PBC, and the women fifth. Those predictions match each team’s finish at the conference championship last year.

“Ultimately the season goals are the same,” Ormsby said. “We want to be a top-two team on the guys side, at the conference level, and we want to be a top-three team on the girls side. Any time we can step above where we’re ranked preseason is a good thing, and we’ve only got three regular-season races to show it before we get there.”

Twice-defending PBC champion Joshua Chepkesir will lead the Braves men’s team, along with three-time all-conference selection Silus Kipkoech. An experienced women’s team is led by Erman Jepleting, who finished third at the conference meet last year.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.